WWW.EXOR.COM * « GIANLUCA FERRERO INDICATED CHAIRMAN OF JUVENTUS »

10.52 - martedì 29 novembre 2022

With reference to the decisions taken yesterday by the Board of Directors of Juventus FC and in advance of its Shareholders Meeting called for 18 January 2023, Exor communicates that it will indicate Gianluca Ferrero for the role of Chairman of Juventus.

As a corporate adviser, auditor, Board and committee member of a number of companies, Mr. Ferrero has significant experience and the required technical competencies, as well as a genuine passion for the bianconero club, making him the person most qualified to fulfil this role (Mr. Ferrero’s Bio is attached).

Exor will publish the full list of its candidates for the renewed Board of Directors within the timeframe required by law.