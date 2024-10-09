WORLD UNIVERSITY * RANKINGS 2025: «THE UNIVERSITY OF TRENTO (301–350TH) IS A YOUNG MEDIUM SIZED WHICH IS CONSTANTLY WORKING TO DEVELOP ITS INTERNATIONAL DIMENSION»

22.22 - mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024

FOCUS ON UNIVERSITY OF TRENTO

The University of Trento is a young medium sized University which is constantly working to develop its international dimension, establishing and developing networks and partnerships that guarantee the opportunity of cooperation with regard to education, research and relations with industry.

The University of Trento offers a wide range of excellent undergraduate, graduate and PhD programmes: their quality is the result of recognized scientific achievements, international cooperative projects, and effective worldwide industrial cooperation. Most graduate and PhD programmes are completely held in English.

Located in one of the most gorgeous natural environment in the world, the Dolomites, Unesco World Heritage since 1997, the University of Trento has strong links to its territory: the city and the university converge towards a policy of full commitment to maintaining quality in life – Trento is one of the ten smart cities in the field of the quality of life in the world – and in academic standards, the latter involving research, teaching, university facilities and services. Trento has been called a “Silicon Valley in the Alps” thanks to its growing tech industry.

Today the University of Trento has around 16.000 students, 25 undergraduate degree options, 30 master’s programmes and 600 professors. There are eleven departments and several other research and learning centres. The academic departments are: Cellular, Computational and Integrative Biology, Economics and Management, Law, Physics, Civil, Environmental and Mechanical Engineering, Information Engineering and Computer Science, Industrial Engineering, Humanities, Mathematics, Psychology and Cognitive Science and Sociology and Social Research. Recently the University has started a new degree in Medicine and Surgery.