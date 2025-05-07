VON DER LEYEN (SOCIAL “X“) * «OTTANT’ANNI DOPO L’EUROPA DI NUOVO AD UN BIVIO, LA GUERRA IN UCRAINA FINIRÀ PRIMA O POI» (LINK VIDEO)

09.28 - mercoledì 7 maggio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

LINK VIDEO

Ottant’anni dopo, ci troviamo di fronte a un altro momento decisivo nella storia del nostro continente. La guerra in Ucraina finirà prima o poi. E il modo in cui finirà plasmerà il nostro continente per le generazioni a venire.

///

Eighty years on, we stand at another decisive moment in the history of our continent.

The war in Ukraine will eventually come to a halt.

And the way it ends will shape our continent for generations to come ↓