Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

VON DER LEYEN (SOCIAL “X“) * GUERRA COMMERCIALE: «TARIFFE USA AL 30%, PRONTI A CONTROMISURE PROPORZIONATE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
19.37 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

 

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

 

Un dazio del 30% sulle esportazioni dell’UE danneggerebbe le imprese, i consumatori e i pazienti su entrambe le sponde dell’Atlantico. Continueremo a lavorare per raggiungere un accordo entro il 1° agosto. Allo stesso tempo, siamo pronti a salvaguardare gli interessi dell’UE sulla base di contromisure proporzionate.

 

///

 

A 30% tariff on EU exports would hurt businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we are ready to safeguard EU interests on the basis of proportionate countermeasures.

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.