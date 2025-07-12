VON DER LEYEN (SOCIAL “X“) * GUERRA COMMERCIALE: «TARIFFE USA AL 30%, PRONTI A CONTROMISURE PROPORZIONATE»

19.37 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

Un dazio del 30% sulle esportazioni dell’UE danneggerebbe le imprese, i consumatori e i pazienti su entrambe le sponde dell’Atlantico. Continueremo a lavorare per raggiungere un accordo entro il 1° agosto. Allo stesso tempo, siamo pronti a salvaguardare gli interessi dell’UE sulla base di contromisure proporzionate.

A 30% tariff on EU exports would hurt businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we are ready to safeguard EU interests on the basis of proportionate countermeasures.