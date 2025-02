VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY * «INCONTRO PROFICUO CON IL PRIMO MINISTRO SPAGNOLO, FOCUS SU PACE E SICUREZZA»

Our discussion focused on joint efforts to achieve real peace, security guarantees, defense needs, and cooperation with Spanish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine. I thank the people of Spain and the government for providing a new military aid package—1 billion euros this year—which includes exactly what we need to strengthen the front line: armored vehicles, missiles, and shells. We are also preparing to open the “Unity Center” to support Ukrainians in Spain, and we are working on signing the relevant agreement. Thank you for this important step in supporting our people.