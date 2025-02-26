VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY * «IL NOSTRO TEAM AL LAVORO SUGLI IMPEGNI DEL SUPPORT UKRAINE SUMMIT DI KIEV» (VIDEO)

08.45 - mercoledì 26 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Il nostro team ha già iniziato a lavorare sugli impegni presi dai nostri partner ieri al Support Ukraine Summit di Kiev. Voglio ringraziare tutti coloro che sono rimasti fedeli ai loro principi in un giorno così importante, il terzo anniversario dell’invasione su vasta scala. Apprezziamo davvero il fatto che i nostri partner non siano solo disposti a continuare a supportare il nostro paese e il nostro popolo, ma siano anche impegnati ad aumentare tale supporto.

Questo ci aiuterà a raggiungere la pace più rapidamente, una pace onesta che garantisca che l’aggressione non accadrà mai più.

Our team has already begun working on the commitments made by our partners yesterday at the Support Ukraine Summit in Kyiv. I want to thank everyone who remained principled on such an important day—the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion. We truly value that our partners are not only willing to continue supporting our country and people, but are also committed to increasing that support. This will help us achieve peace more quickly—an honest peace that guarantees aggression will never happen again.