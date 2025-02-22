Popular tags: featured 20
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY * «I TEAM UCRAINO E STATUNITENSE STANNO LAVORANDO AD UNA BOZZA DI ACCORDO TRA I NOSTRI GOVERNI» (VIDEO)

12.07 - sabato 22 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN  INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

 

Oggi, i team ucraino e statunitense stanno lavorando a una bozza di accordo tra i nostri governi. Questo accordo può aggiungere valore alle nostre relazioni: ciò che conta di più è ottenere i dettagli giusti per garantire che funzioni davvero.

 

 

 

Today, Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a draft agreement between our governments. This agreement can add value to our relations—what matters most is getting the details right to ensure it truly works. I look forward to a just results.

