VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY * «I NOSTRI TEAM STANNO LAVORANDO CON GLI STATI UNITI, MENTRE CI PREPARIAMO PER I NEGOZIATI DI QUESTO VENERDÌ» (VIDEO)

08.30 - giovedì 27 febbraio 2025

Oggi c’è stato molto lavoro internazionale. I nostri team stanno lavorando con gli Stati Uniti mentre ci prepariamo per i negoziati di questo venerdì. L’accordo con gli USA. Il sostegno del nostro Paese e del nostro popolo. Le garanzie di pace e sicurezza sono la chiave per garantire che la Russia non possa più distruggere le vite di altre nazioni. Incontrerò @POTUS

Per me e per tutti noi nel mondo, è importante che il sostegno degli Stati Uniti non venga interrotto. È necessaria forza sulla strada della pace. Sono grato a tutti i partner che continuano a sostenerci e a tutto il nostro popolo che crede nell’Ucraina.

Today, there has been a lot of international work. Our teams are working with the United States as we prepare for negotiations this Friday. The agreement with the U.S. The support of our country and people. Peace and security guarantees are the key to ensuring that Russia can no longer destroy the lives of other nations. I will meet with @POTUS

. For me and for all of us in the world, it’s important that U.S. support is not stopped. Strength is needed on the path to peace. I am grateful to all the partners who continue to support us, and to all our people who believe in Ukraine.