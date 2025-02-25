Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY * «HO PARLATO CON IL PRIMO MINISTRO DEL BELGIO, È ESSENZIALE GARANTIRE UNA RISPOSTA EUROPEA UNITARIA ALLE SFIDE POSTE DALLA RUSSIA»

16.03 - martedì 25 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN  INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

 

Ho parlato con il Primo Ministro del Belgio @Bart_DeWever e mi sono congratulato con lui per la sua recente nomina. Per noi è importante che il sostegno del Belgio all’Ucraina rimanga saldo in questi tempi difficili. Sono grato per la disponibilità a continuare ad aiutare. La situazione globale richiede azioni coordinate e una risposta rapida. Apprezziamo profondamente che il Belgio condivida la posizione dell’Ucraina: è essenziale garantire una risposta europea unitaria alle sfide poste dalla Russia. Abbiamo anche discusso dell’uso dei beni russi congelati e coordinato i nostri ulteriori contatti. Grazie per il vostro supporto.

 

 

I spoke with Belgium’s Prime Minister  @Bart_DeWever and congratulated him on his recent appointment. It’s important for us that Belgium’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast during these challenging times. I am grateful for the readiness to continue helping. The global situation requires coordinated actions and a swift response. We deeply appreciate that Belgium shares Ukraine’s position: it’s essential to ensure a unified European response to the challenges posed by Russia. We also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets and coordinated our further contacts. Thank you for your support.

