URSULA VON DER LEYEN * SUMMIT CARICOM: «CHIEDETE UNA PACE GIUSTA IN UCRAINA, COSÌ COME IN MEDIO ORIENTE – SUDAN – HAITI»

09.35 - giovedì 20 febbraio 2025

LINK VIDEO

 

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN  INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

 

Negli ultimi anni l’Europa e i Caraibi sono stati dalla stessa parte della Storia. Chiedete una pace giusta in Ucraina, così come in Medio Oriente, in Sudan e ad Haiti. L’Europa sarà sempre pronta ad ascoltarvi e a impegnarsi con voi.

 

 

///

In recent years Europe and the Caribbean have been standing on the same side of History.You call for a just peace in Ukraine as well as in the Middle East, in Sudan and Haiti. Europe will always be ready to listen and engage with you

