Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

URSULA VON DER LEYEN * «NEL TERZO ANNIVERSARIO DELLA BRUTALE INVASIONE RUSSA, L’EUROPA È A KIEV»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
09.57 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN  INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Nel terzo anniversario della brutale invasione russa, l’Europa è a Kiev. Siamo a Kiev oggi, perché l’Ucraina è l’Europa.In questa lotta per la sopravvivenza, non è solo il destino dell’Ucraina ad essere in gioco.È il destino dell’Europa.

 

///

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.

It’s Europe’s destiny

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.