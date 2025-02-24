URSULA VON DER LEYEN * «NEL TERZO ANNIVERSARIO DELLA BRUTALE INVASIONE RUSSA, L’EUROPA È A KIEV»

09.57 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Nel terzo anniversario della brutale invasione russa, l’Europa è a Kiev. Siamo a Kiev oggi, perché l’Ucraina è l’Europa.In questa lotta per la sopravvivenza, non è solo il destino dell’Ucraina ad essere in gioco.È il destino dell’Europa.

///

On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion, Europe is in Kyiv. We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake.

It’s Europe’s destiny