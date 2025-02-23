URSULA VON DER LEYEN * GUERRA: «TRE ANNI FA L’INVASIONE RUSSA, LA BANDIERA UCRAINA SVENTOLA NEL CUORE DELL’EUROPA»

17.11 - domenica 23 febbraio 2025

Domani saranno tre anni da quando la Russia ha lanciato la sua invasione su vasta scala dell’Ucraina.Un giorno che rimarrà per sempre nell’infamia. Oggi issiamo la bandiera ucraina presso la nostra sede centrale. Sventola alta e fiera nel cuore dell’Europa. Dove appartiene.

Tomorrow will mark three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A day that will forever live in infamy. Today we’re hoisting the Ukrainian flag at our headquarters. It is flying high and proud at the heart of Europe. Where it belongs.