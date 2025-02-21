Popular tags: featured 20
Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

URSULA VON DER LEYEN * «ABBIAMO DISCUSSO DEL NOSTRO LAVORO EUROPEO SU COMPETITIVITÀ E SICUREZZA»

17.06 - venerdì 21 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN  INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

 

Abbiamo discusso del nostro lavoro europeo su competitività e sicurezza. Un’Europa forte significa una Romania forte! Abbiamo anche discusso di come sfruttare al meglio NextGenEU sul campo: ci sono ancora tante storie di successo da scrivere!

 

We discussed our European work on competitiveness and security. A strong Europe, means a strong Romania! We also discussed how to make the best out of NextGenEU on the ground – many success stories still to be written!

 

 

 

