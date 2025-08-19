TRUMP (SOCIAL TRUTH) * VERTICE CON LEADER UE E ZELENSKY: «AL TERMINE DEGLI COLLOQUI HO CHIAMATO PUTIN ED HO ORGANIZZATO UN INCONTRO TRA IL PRESIDENTE PUTIN E ZELENSKY»

00.41 - martedì 19 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Ho avuto un incontro molto positivo con ospiti distinti: il Presidente Volodymyr Zelenskyy dell’Ucraina, il Presidente Emmanuel Macron della Francia, il Presidente Alexander Stubb della Finlandia, la Prima Ministra Giorgia Meloni d’Italia, il Primo Ministro Keir Starmer del Regno Unito, il Cancelliere della Repubblica Federale di Germania Friedrich Merz, la Presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen e il Segretario Generale della NATO Mark Rutte, alla Casa Bianca, che si è concluso con un ulteriore incontro nello Studio Ovale. Durante l’incontro abbiamo discusso delle Garanzie di Sicurezza per l’Ucraina, che sarebbero fornite dai vari Paesi europei, in coordinamento con gli Stati Uniti d’America. Tutti sono molto soddisfatti della possibilità di PACE per Russia/Ucraina.

Al termine degli incontri, ho chiamato il Presidente Putin e ho iniziato ad organizzare un incontro, in una località da determinare, tra il Presidente Putin e il Presidente Zelenskyy. Dopo che quell’incontro avrà luogo, avremo un Trilaterale, che coinvolgerà i due Presidenti più me stesso. Ancora una volta, questo è stato un primo passo molto positivo per una Guerra che va avanti da quasi quattro anni. Il Vicepresidente JD Vance, il Segretario di Stato Marco Rubio e l’Inviato Speciale Steve Witkoff stanno coordinando con Russia e Ucraina. Grazie per la vostra attenzione a questa questione!

I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office. During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine. At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, are coordinating with Russia and Ukraine. Thank you for your attention to this matter!