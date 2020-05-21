TIM * SERVIZI DIGITALI: « SIGLATO CON INTESA SANPAOLO E GOOGLE CLOUD UN “ MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING “ PER ACCELERARE LA DIGITALIZZAZIONE DELLA BANCA »

Intesa Sanpaolo ha siglato con TIM e Google un Memorandum of Understanding che segna l’avvio delle trattative per la realizzazione di un importante progetto finalizzato a fornire a Intesa Sanpaolo i servizi cloud di Google, sui Data Center italiani di TIM che risponderanno ai più elevati standard internazionali di sicurezza e riservatezza delle informazioni.

L’ambizioso progetto prevede l’apertura a Torino di un’innovativa infrastruttura tecnologica per l’erogazione dei servizi di Google Cloud, oltre che l’apertura di un importante centro dedicato all’intelligenza artificiale, alla formazione e al sostegno professionale delle start up attraverso iniziative da definirsi insieme tra Intesa Sanpaolo, TIM e Google Cloud.

È prevista altresì la costruzione di un’altra Google Cloud Region a Milano per garantire la continuità operativa. Entrambe le Cloud Region verranno realizzate secondo le più recenti best practice di sostenibilità ambientale e saranno carbon neutral, nel rispetto delle linee guida del Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo.

Il progetto, una volta raggiunto l’accordo tra le Parti su tutti i termini e le condizioni contrattuali, e ottenuto il necessario clearing dalle Autorità competenti, consentirà a Intesa Sanpaolo di avvalersi delle tecnologie più moderne ritagliate sulle proprie esigenze.

I servizi di Google Cloud nelle Cloud Region saranno al servizio del Paese e delle imprese italiane di tutte le dimensioni che vorranno avvalersi dei vantaggi tecnologici ed economici del cloud computing in modo sicuro e sostenibile, dando un contributo decisivo all’accelerazione della digitalizzazione del Sistema Italia ancor più necessaria alla luce dell’emergenza Covid-19.

Massimo Proverbio, Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer di Intesa Sanpaolo: “Il Memorandum of Understanding siglato oggi punta a trasformare Intesa Sanpaolo in una IT Digital Company capace di fornire a famiglie e imprese servizi altamente innovativi, improntati alla facilità d’uso e alla rapidità di esecuzione. La partnership forte con TIM e Google ci permetterà inoltre di proseguire con ulteriore slancio nella diffusione della cultura digitale del Gruppo. Con la realizzazione di due Region Cloud basate sulle più moderne tecnologie potremo valorizzare le nostre risorse e far crescere quelle di domani, anche grazie al supporto del Politecnico di Torino, per raggiungere importanti traguardi nella cloud technology e nell’intelligenza artificiale”.

Carlo D’Asaro Biondo, Executive Vice President TIM – Cloud Project: “Siamo molto felici che Intesa Sanpaolo abbia scelto TIM e Google per questo progetto strategico non solo per la Banca ma anche per il Paese. Si tratta di un accordo importante, che pone le basi di una partnership di lunga durata per la creazione di un’infrastruttura all’avanguardia, il Cloud. Questa tecnologia rappresenta un nuovo settore ad altissime potenzialità per lo sviluppo dei servizi digitali delle imprese e lavorare con Intesa Sanpaolo porterà benefici alla banca, ai territori su cui si svilupperà l’accordo e all’intero Paese. Crediamo che mettere a sistema competenze e tecnologie, soprattutto in un momento delicato come quello attuale, sia il giusto approccio per uscire più forti dalla fase che stiamo vivendo”.

Fabio Fregi, Head of Google Cloud Italy: “Google ha deciso di aprire due Cloud region in Italia per supportare le aziende italiane nella loro digitalizzazione e nella definizione delle opportunità di crescita future. Siamo felici di questo Memorandum of Understanding che dimostra come possiamo essere partner strategici dei principali attori del settore finanziario e delle telecomunicazioni”.

*****

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

INTESA SANPAOLO SIGNS MOU WITH TIM AND GOOGLE CLOUD TO ACCELERATE THE BANK’S DIGITALIZATION AND PROMOTE INNOVATION IN ITALY

The collaboration will culminate in the creation of two Google Cloud Regions in Turin and Milan using TIM Data Centers and enabling Intesa Sanpaolo to develop its own digital services

Milan, 21 May 2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TIM and Google to initiate discussions aimed at implementing an important project that will provide Intesa Sanpaolo with cloud services from Google, using TIM’s Data Centers in Italy that ensure the highest international security and data protection standards.

The ambitious project includes building innovative technology infrastructure in Turin, to provide Google Cloud services. It also entails the opening of an important center dedicated to artificial intelligence, training and professional support for startups through initiatives to be defined jointly by Intesa Sanpaolo, TIM and Google Cloud.

Another Cloud Region will also be built in Milan to ensure business continuity. Both of the new Cloud Regions will be built according to the latest environmental sustainability best practices, in compliance with Intesa Sanpaolo Group sustainability guidelines, including carbon neutrality.

Upon final agreement between the Parties on all terms and conditions of the contract, and after obtaining the necessary clearance from Authorities, the project will enable Intesa Sanpaolo to deploy the latest technologies tailored to its own needs.

Google Cloud services in the Cloud Regions will be available to Italian businesses of all sizes that want to benefit from the technological and economic benefits of cloud computing in a secure and sustainable way. The initiative is an important step in accelerating the digitization of the Country, something that has become crucial in the context of COVID-19.

Massimo Proverbio, Chief IT, Digital & Innovation Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo said: “The Memorandum of Understanding signed today aims to transform Intesa Sanpaolo into a Digital IT Company capable of providing highly innovative services to families and businesses, distinguished by ease of use and fast delivery. The strong partnership with TIM and Google will also enable us to continue in spreading the Group’s digital culture with even greater momentum. With the creation of two Cloud Regions based on the most modern technologies, we will be able to enhance our resources and grow those of tomorrow, also thanks to the support of the Polytechnic University of Turin, to achieve important milestones in cloud technology and artificial intelligence”.

Carlo D’Asaro Biondo, Executive Vice President TIM – Cloud Project: “We are very delighted that Intesa Sanpaolo has chosen TIM and Google for such a strategic project, not only for the bank but also for the country. This is a significant achievement which lays the foundation for a long-term partnership to create a cutting-edge infrastructure, the Cloud. This technology represents a new sector with enormous potential in developing digital services for businesses and working with Intesa Sanpaolo will bring benefits both to the bank, the territories on which the agreement will develop and to the whole country. We are also convinced that putting expertise and technologies together, especially at such a difficult time as the present, is the right approach to emerge stronger from this phase”.

Fabio Fregi, Head of Google Cloud Italy, commented: “Google has decided to open two Cloud Regions in Italy to support Italian companies in their digitization and definition of future growth opportunities. We are pleased with this Memorandum of Understanding, which shows that we can be strategic partners for leaders in the financial and telecommunications sectors”.