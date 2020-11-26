TIM: RICEVUTO L’ESITO DELLE VALUTAZIONI DELLA COMMISSIONE UE PER PROCEDERE AL CLOSING DEL PROGETTO FIBERCOP *** TIM: RESULTS RECEIVED FROM EU COMMISSION ON FIBERCOP PROJECT CLOSING

TIM: RICEVUTO L’ESITO DELLE VALUTAZIONI DELLA COMMISSIONE UE PER PROCEDERE AL CLOSING DEL PROGETTO FIBERCOP

TIM comunica di aver ricevuto l’esito delle valutazioni della Commissione Europea – DG Competition, necessario per procedere al closing del progetto FiberCop.

Ad esito della consultazione giurisdizionale, avviata da TIM il 7 settembre u.s., la Commissione europea ha determinato che l’operazione – consistente nel conferimento in FiberCop della rete secondaria di TIM e del contestuale ingresso di KKR (37,5%) e Fastweb (4,5%) – non si configura come concentrazione ai sensi della normativa comunitaria e, quindi, non deve essere notificata ai sensi del Regolamento europeo sulle Concentrazioni.

Un importante tassello verso l’avvio dell’operatività di FiberCop che è confermata per il primo trimestre 2021, come già comunicato al mercato. FiberCop apporterà un rilevante contributo all’infrastrutturazione e digitalizzazione del Paese, con un target di copertura, entro il 2025, del 76% delle unità immobiliari delle aree grigie e nere, corrispondenti ad una copertura del 56% delle unità immobiliari tecniche totali.

TIM: RESULTS RECEIVED FROM EU COMMISSION ON FIBERCOP PROJECT CLOSING

TIM announces it has received the results of the assessments made by the European Commission – DG Competition necessary to proceed with the closing of the FiberCop project.

At the end of the jurisdictional consultation, started by TIM last 7 September, the European Commission decided that the operation – which consists of transferring TIM’s secondary network to FiberCop and the simultaneous entry of KKR (37.5%) and Fastweb (4.5%) – cannot be considered a concentration under EU legislation and therefore does not need to be notified under the European Merger Regulation.

This is an important step towards the launch of FiberCop’s operations, which is confirmed for the first quarter of 2021, as already disclosed to the market. FiberCop will make a significant contribution to the infrastructuring and digitisation of the country, with a coverage target, by 2025, of 76% of property units in the grey and black areas, corresponding to coverage of 56% of the total technical property units.