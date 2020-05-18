TIM *  RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA AL 31 MARZO 2020: « IL CDA APPROVA, UTILE NETTO PARI A 591 MILIONI DI EURO (+216% YOY) »

TIM: IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE APPROVA LA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA AL 31 MARZO 2020

Dal 2019 il Gruppo TIM applica il principio contabile IFRS 16 (Leasing). Risultati organici:

UTILE NETTO PARI A 591 MILIONI DI EURO (+216% YOY)

GENERAZIONE DI CASSA PARI A 923 MILIONI DI EURO (+285% YOY) NEL TRIMESTRE

INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO IN DIMINUZIONE DI 1,8 MILIARDI DI EURO YOY

PERDITA LINEE FISSE CONSUMER IN RIDUZIONE NEL TRIMESTRE E AZZERATA IN APRILE

§ Operating free cash flow: 788 milioni di euro, con un incremento di 98 milioni di euro YoY (+14%)

§ Equity free cash flow: 466 milioni di euro, con un incremento di 110 milioni di euro YoY (+31%)

§ Indebitamento Finanziario Netto in riduzione di 923 milioni di euro nel trimestre e di 1,8 miliardi di euro YoY

§ Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: 21,7 miliardi di euro

§ Ricavi da servizi: 3,7 miliardi di euro (-6,6% YoY). Il trend dei ricavi, oltre a risentire degli effetti del lockdown legato all’emergenza Covid, riflette la razionalizzazione del portafoglio prodotti e la maggior disciplina nei processi commerciali avviata lo scorso anno

§ EBITDA organico: 1,8 miliardi di euro (-7,5% YoY)

§ Concessa esclusiva ad un consorzio guidato da Ardian Infrastructure e partecipato da Canson Capital Partners per l’acquisizione di una quota di minoranza nella holding che deterrà la quota di TIM in INWIT

§ Prosegue la negoziazione in esclusiva con KKR per la valorizzazione della rete fissa passiva

§ In Brasile proseguono le trattative per l’acquisizione del business mobile di OI da parte di TIM e Telefonica. Avviato il processo di selezione di partner per TIM Live nell’espansione della rete in fibra

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM, riunitosi oggi sotto la presidenza di Salvatore Rossi, ha approvato la relazione finanziaria del Gruppo TIM al 31 marzo 2020.

Prosegue il percorso di miglioramento nella generazione di cassa e nella riduzione del debito per effetto sia della gestione ordinaria sia di quella straordinaria, grazie alla progressiva realizzazione delle iniziative strategiche avviate nel 2019.

Tale miglioramento è anche il frutto di una razionalizzazione del portafoglio prodotti e di maggior disciplina nei processi commerciali che comportano una flessione dei ricavi nel breve termine, ma un importante incremento nella generazione di cassa e, soprattutto, nella soddisfazione dei clienti, significativamente migliorata nel 2020.

Nel contesto dell’emergenza sanitaria, la Società ha adottato misure di massima prudenza per tutelare la salute dei propri dipendenti e partner e ha costantemente assicurato la piena operatività e continuità nell’erogazione dei servizi, portando avanti senza soluzione di continuità piani e programmi, ove necessario riadattati in funzione del nuovo scenario. TIM ha inoltre incrementato capacità e copertura delle proprie reti, garantendo la continuità dei servizi anche a fronte dell’incremento di traffico registrato a causa del lockdown (fino a un massimo dell’80% nella telefonia fissa, del 30-40% nel mobile e di 11 volte nelle applicazioni video per smartworking) e ha supportato i propri clienti e le proprie comunità in Italia e Brasile con iniziative rivolte a famiglie, imprese, protezione civile, scuole, ospedali e carceri.

I risultati finanziari risentono degli effetti della chiusura dei negozi sulle vendite di prodotti, e del ridotto traffico roaming da e verso l’estero. A fronte di una flessione nel breve termine, sono tuttavia prevedibili impatti positivi nel medio-lungo termine, a seguito della forte accelerazione nell’adozione di servizi digitali e connettività che sembrano avviare il Paese a chiudere il gap nella penetrazione dell’ultra broad band fisso rispetto al resto d’Europa, nonché ad invertire il trend di sostituzione fisso-mobile.

In questo contesto il l Governo ha annunciato un Piano scuola, voucher e “aree grigie” del valore di 2,7 miliardi di euro a sostegno della domanda di banda larga e dello sviluppo di infrastrutture per le scuole, le imprese e le comunità in aree dove la velocità di connessione può aumentare.

L’operating free cash flow ha raggiunto 788 milioni di euro, +14% rispetto al primo trimestre 2019, grazie alla continua riduzione dei costi e all’ottimizzazione della gestione del capitale circolante. L’equity free cash flow si è attestato a 466 milioni di euro, +31% YoY.

Conseguentemente l’indebitamento finanziario netto al 31 marzo si è ridotto di oltre 923 milioni di euro da fine 2019, attestandosi a 26,7 miliardi di euro, ovvero 21,7 miliardi di euro su base after lease.

Significativi progressi sono stati registrati nell’implementazione delle iniziative strategiche:

Network-sharing partnership con INWIT e Vodafone Italia: finalizzato il merger di INWIT con Vodafone Towers il 31 marzo e incrementato il flottante attraverso un “ABB” (Accelerated Book Building) che ha portato la quota paritetica di TIM e Vodafone in INWIT dal 37,5% al 33,2%. Il contributo complessivo alla riduzione del debito di TIM è di circa 650 milioni di euro, considerando il dividendo straordinario (0,2 miliardi di euro) e il collocamento del 4,3% di INWIT (0,4 miliardi di euro), oltre al dividendo ordinario che sarà incassato il 20 maggio. TIM ha inoltre concesso ad Ardian Infrastructure un periodo di negoziazione in esclusiva per l’acquisizione di una quota di minoranza nella holding che deterrà la partecipazione di TIM in INWIT e che rimarrà in pieno controllo di TIM.

§ Rete in fibra: prosegue la negoziazione con KKR per la cessione di una quota di minoranza della rete secondaria, dal cabinet agli edifici. Il piano prevede di arrivare ad un’offerta vincolante a valle della due diligence in corso.

§ Partnership per i servizi Cloud: la partnership con Google Cloud è operativa e nel primo trimestre si sono chiuse le prime trattative per l’offerta di servizi congiunti alle imprese italiane. TIM e Google hanno inoltre lanciato, in partnership con Banca Intesa, una suite di servizi cloud per agevolare l’operatività delle piccole e medie imprese nel periodo di lockdown.

§ TIMVISION: nel primo trimestre è stata ulteriormente ampliata l’offerta di contenuti di TIMVISION grazie alla partnership per la distribuzione in esclusiva in Italia di Disney+, che ha già registrato un consistente numero di sottoscrizioni.

§ In Brasile proseguono le trattative per l’acquisizione del business mobile di Oi da parte di TIM Brasil e Telefonica. È stata inoltre avviata un’iniziativa per l’accelerazione dello sviluppo della rete in fibra, che prevede di aprire il capitale di TIM Live, a seguito della sua societarizzazione, ad un partner strategico.

Nel primo trimestre 2020 i ricavi da servizi di Gruppo sono stati pari a 3,7 miliardi di euro (-6,6% YoY), mentre i ricavi totali si sono attestati a 4,0 miliardi di euro (-8,4% YoY), impattati dalla riduzione dell’affluenza nei negozi durante il lockdown.

In Italia, nel mobile si è ridotta ulteriormente rispetto al trimestre precedente la Mobile Number Portability del settore, beneficiando della crescente razionalità nel mercato e, per il mese di marzo, dei minori volumi di scambio determinati dal lockdown. La crescente consapevolezza dell’importanza di accedere al web attraverso reti di qualità, ha portato TIM ad avere un saldo MNP positivo nel mese di marzo per la prima volta negli ultimi due anni, nonostante una persistente competizione nel segmento di mercato più sensibile al prezzo.

Il numero complessivo delle linee mobili di TIM si è attestato a 30,5 milioni a fine marzo, in flessione dell’1,2% rispetto al trimestre precedente a seguito dell’impatto del lockdown sulle attivazioni lorde, che ha di converso beneficiato il tasso di disconnessione (churn 5,3%, -0,2 punti percentuale rispetto al quarto trimestre 2019), con un ulteriore miglioramento registrato successivamente anche nel mese di aprile.

Nel fisso la continua migrazione della base clienti verso la banda ultralarga ha registrato un’ulteriore crescita rispetto al trimestre precedente: 119.000 incrementi netti (+105.000 nel trimestre precedente).

Anche nel primo trimestre 2020 non sono stati introdotti incrementi di prezzo. Il numero totale di linee fibra, Retail e Wholesale, ha raggiunto i 7,3 milioni di unità, registrando un incremento del 22% YoY e del 5% rispetto al trimestre precedente.

Nel segmento Business è proseguita la crescita dei ricavi ICT, a conferma e consolidamento della leadership di TIM nel segmento sia in termini di offerta, sia di presenza sul mercato.

Nel Wholesale Domestico i ricavi da servizi sono aumentati dello 0,6% YoY, beneficiando della continua migrazione dei clienti da rame a fibra (240.000 acquisizioni nette rispetto a 233.000 nel quarto trimestre 2019).

In Brasile TIM ha incrementato i ricavi da servizi del 1,6% YoY, nonostante i primi effetti della crisi sanitaria e le avverse dinamiche macroeconomiche.

L’EBITDA organico di Gruppo è stato di 1,8 miliardi di euro, (-7,5% YoY), grazie al risparmio di costi che ha in parte compensato la riduzione dei ricavi. Il margine sui ricavi infatti è aumentato di 0,5 punti percentuali YoY, attestandosi al 44,6% nel trimestre. L’EBITDA della Business Unit Domestic è stato pari a 1,4 miliardi di euro (-11,1% YoY), mentre l’EBITDA di TIM Brasil è cresciuto dell’8,1% YoY.

L’EBITDA After Lease di Gruppo è stato pari a 1,5 miliardi di euro (-8,5% YoY su base organica).

A livello di Gruppo gli investimenti del primo trimestre si sono attestati a 599 milioni di euro, in aumento del 2,2% YoY, al netto dell’effetto cambio, a seguito di una maggiore concentrazione nel primo trimestre degli investimenti nelle infrastrutture IT e di rete in Brasile rispetto allo scorso anno (+39,1% YoY), che si attenuerà nei trimestri successivi, e di un rallentamento degli investimenti in Italia ( -8,6% YoY).

Il risultato netto reported attribuibile ai soci della controllante si è attestato a 560 milioni di euro (+239% YoY), beneficiando della riduzione di ammortamenti, oneri finanziari e tasse, oltre alla plusvalenza netta contabilizzata a seguito della fusione di INWIT con Vodafone pari 441 milioni di euro.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha apprezzato le iniziative messe in atto dalla Società durante l’emergenza sanitaria in corso a favore di famiglie, imprese e Pubblica Amministrazione, che hanno ribadito l’importanza di accelerare la digitalizzazione del paese. TIM ha dimostrato di essere centrale nell’assicurare all’Italia un’infrastruttura di telecomunicazioni robusta ed efficiente e in quest’ottica il Consiglio auspica che il Governo assuma un’iniziativa fra tutte le parti coinvolte per giungere a una rete di accesso unica che arrivi nelle case di tutti gli Italiani.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha inoltre espresso il proprio cordoglio per la scomparsa dell’Ing. Mauro Sentinelli che ha rappresentato una figura di riferimento della storia della Società e della telefonia in Italia. Il Consiglio ha quindi deciso di intitolare a Mauro Sentinelli e ad Ernesto Pascale le due principali sale riunioni della sede Direzione Generale di Roma in Corso d’Italia per commemorarne il ricordo.

PERFORMANCE NON FINANZIARIA

Gli impegni in ambito sociale, ambientale e di governance (ESG), inclusi nel Piano Strategico 2020-2022, rappresentano la promessa concreta del Gruppo per il raggiungimento degli obiettivi dell’Agenda 2030; inoltre, per la prima volta, il minor spreco di risorse naturali, la lotta al cambiamento climatico, la soddisfazione dei clienti e l’engagement delle persone di TIM sono stati inseriti nei piani di incentivazione manageriale. Infine, anche la governance della sostenibilità si è rafforzata, con l’evoluzione della mission del Comitato Strategico, includendovi il compito di controllare la coerenza degli obiettivi e della gestione di TIM a criteri ESG.

Nel corso del trimestre TIM è stata confermata negli indici Euronext VigeoEiris, affiancando la presenza nel Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe e in altri importanti rating di sostenibilità.

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE FINANCIAL REPORT AT MARCH 31, 2020

Starting from 2019, the TIM Group adopted the IFRS 16 (Leases). Organic results:

NET PROFIT OF 591 MILLION EUROS (+ 216% YOY)

CASH GENERATION OF 923 MILLION EUROS (+ 285% YOY) FOR THE QUARTER

NET FINANCIAL DEBT DOWN BY 1.8 BILLION EUROS YOY

LOWER CONSUMER FIXED LINES LOSSES IN Q1, ZEROED IN APRIL

§ Operating free cash flow: 788 million euros, with an increase of 98 million euros YoY (+14%)

§ Equity free cash flow: 466 million euros, with an increase of 110 million euros YoY (+31%)

§ Net financial debt down by 923 million euros for the quarter and 1.8 billion euros YoY

§ Net financial debt after lease: 21.7 billion euros

§ Service revenues: 3.7 billion euros (-6.6% YoY), affected by the Covid emergency lockdown in addition to the ongoing product portfolio rationalization and the more disciplined commercial conduct begun last year

§ Organic EBITDA: 1.8 billion euros (-7.5% YoY)

§ Exclusive concession granted to a consortium led by Ardian Infrastructure and participated by Canson Capital Partners for the acquisition of a minority stake in the holding which will hold TIM’s stake in INWIT

§ Exclusive negotiation with KKR for the valorization of the passive fixed network ongoing

§ In Brazil, negotiations continue for TIM and Telefonica to acquire OI’s mobile business. The process to select a partner for TIM Live in expanding the fiber network started

Roma, 18 May 2020

In today’s meeting, TIM’s Board of Directors chaired by Salvatore Rossi approved the TIM Group’s Financial Information at March 31, 2020.

The path of improvement in cash generation and debt reduction continues as a result of both operational and extraordinary action, thanks to the progressive implementation of the strategic initiatives launched in 2019.

This improvement is also the result of a rationalization of the product portfolio and more disciplined commercial conduct, which lead to a fall in revenues in the short term, but a significant increase in cash generation and, above all, in customer satisfaction, strongly improved in 2020.

In relation to the current health emergency, the Company has adopted extremely prudent measures to protect the health of its employees and partners, and has constantly ensured full operations and service, where necessary adapting plans and programs to the new situation. TIM has also increased the capacity and coverage of its networks, facing the traffic increase related to the lockdown (up to a maximum of 80% in landline, 30-40% in mobile and 11 times in video applications for remote working) and has supported its customers and communities in Italy and Brazil with initiatives aimed at families, businesses, civil protection, schools, hospitals and prisons.

The financial results have been impacted by the effects of shop closures and therefore product sales, and by reduced roaming traffic to and from abroad. However, in contrast to a short-term downturn, the medium-long term outlook is positive, following the strong acceleration in the adoption of digital services and connectivity that appears to be moving Italy towards closing its fixed ultrabroadband penetration gap versus the rest of Europe, as well as to reverse the trend of fixed-mobile replacement.

In this context, the Government has announced a school, voucher and “gray areas” plan, an initiative worth 2.7 billion euros in support of broadband demand and the development of infrastructure for schools, businesses and communities in areas where connection speed can improve.

Operating free cash flow reached 788 million euros, +14% compared to the first quarter of 2019, due to the continuous reduction of costs and the optimization of working capital management. Equity free cash flow stood at 466 million euros, +31% YoY.

Consequently, the net financial debt at March 31 has fallen by over 923 million euros since the end of 2019, standing at 26.7 billion euros, or 21.7 billion euros after lease.

Significant progress has been made in the implementation of strategic initiatives:

Network-sharing partnership with INWIT and Vodafone Italia: the INWIT with Vodafone Towers merger was finalized on March 31 and the free float increased through an “ABB” (Accelerated Book Building), which brought TIM and Vodafone’s equal stake in INWIT from 37.5% to 33.2%. The overall contribution to the reduction of TIM’s debt is around 650 million euros, taking into account the extraordinary dividend (0.2 billion euros) and placement of 4.3% of INWIT (0.4 billion euros), in addition to the ordinary dividend, which will be collected on May 20. TIM also granted Ardian Infrastructure an exclusive negotiation period for the acquisition of a minority stake in the holding company which will hold TIM’s shareholding in INWIT and remain under the full control of TIM.

§ Fiber networks: negotiations continue with KKR for the sale of a minority share of the secondary network, from cabinets to buildings. The plan provides for a binding offer following the ongoing due diligence.

§ Partnership for Cloud Services: the partnership with Google Cloud is operational and the initial negotiations for the offer of joint services to Italian companies were concluded in the first quarter. TIM and Google also launched, in partnership with Banca Intesa, a suite of cloud services to facilitate the operations of small and medium-sized enterprises during the lockdown period.

§ TIMVISION: in the first quarter, the TIMVISION content offer was further expanded thanks to the partnership for the exclusive distribution of Disney+ in Italy, which has already seen an high number of subscriptions.

§ In Brazil, negotiations continue for TIM Brasil and Telefonica to acquire the Oi mobile business. An initiative has also been launched to accelerate development of the fiber network, with plans to open TIM Live’s capital to a strategic partner after its carve out.

In the first quarter of 2020, revenues from Group services amounted to 3.7 billion euros (-6.6% YoY), while total revenues stood at 4.0 billion euros (-8.4% YoY), impacted by the reduction of customer numbers in stores during the lockdown.

In the Italian mobile market, Mobile Number Portability fell further compared to the previous quarter, benefiting from the growing market rationality and, for the month of March, lower trading volumes caused by the lockdown. The growing awareness of the importance of accessing the web on quality networks led to a positive MNP balance for TIM for the first time in the last two years in March, despite persistent competition in the most price sensitive market segment.

The total number of TIM mobile lines stood at EUR 30.5 million at the end of March, down 1.2% compared to the previous quarter, following the impact of the lockdown on gross activations, which conversely benefited the disconnection rate (churn 5.3%, -0.2 percentage points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019), with a further improvement recorded in the month of April.

In the fixed line segment, migration of the customer base to ultrabroadband accelerated compared to the previous quarter: 119,000 net increases (+105,000 in the previous quarter).

There were no price increases again in the first quarter of 2020. The total number of fiber lines, Retail and Wholesale, reached 7.3 million units, up 22% YoY and 5% compared to the previous quarter.

In the Business segment, the growth in ICT revenues continued, confirming and consolidating TIM’s leadership both in terms of supply and market presence.

In Domestic Wholesale, revenues from services increased by 0.6% YoY, benefiting from the continuous migration of customers from copper to fiber (240,000 net acquisitions compared to 233,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019).

In Brazil, TIM increased service revenues by 1.6% YoY, despite the initial effects of the health crisis and adverse macroeconomic trends.

Group organic EBITDA was 1.8 billion euros, (-7.5% YoY), thanks to the cost savings that partially offset the reduction in revenues. Indeed, the margin on revenues increased by 0.5 percentage points YoY, standing at 44.6% in the quarter. The EBITDA of the Domestic Business Unit came to 1.4 billion euros (-11.1% YoY), while the EBITDA of TIM Brasil went up 8.1% YoY.

Group EBITDA after leases totaled 1.5 billion euros (-8.5% YoY on an organic basis).

At Group level, investments in the first quarter amounted to 599 million Euros, an increase of 2.2% YoY, net of the exchange rate effect, following a greater concentration in the first quarter of investments in IT infrastructure and network in Brazil compared to last year (+ 39.1% YoY), which will decrease in the following quarters, and a slowdown in investments in Italy (-8,6%).

The reported net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 0.6 billion euros (+ 239% YoY), benefiting from the reduction in depreciation and amortization, financial charges and taxes, in addition to the net capital gain recorded following the merger of INWIT with Vodafone, equal to 441 million euros.

The Board of Directors appreciated the initiatives put in place by the Company during the ongoing health emergency in favor of the families, businesses and Public Administration, which reaffirmed the importance of accelerating the digitalization of the country. TIM has proven to be central in ensuring Italy a robust and efficient telecommunications infrastructure and in this perspective the Council hopes that the Government will take an initiative among all the parties involved to reach a single access network arriving in the homes of all Italians.

The Board of Directors also expressed its condolences for the passing of Eng. Mauro Sentinelli who represented a reference figure in the history of the Company and of telephony in Italy. The Board has therefore decided to name the two main meeting rooms of Rome Headquarters in Corso d’Italia to Mauro Sentinelli and Ernesto Pascale to commemorate their memory.

NON-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, included in the 2020-2022 Strategic Plan, represent the Group’s concrete commitment to achieving the 2030 Agenda goals; furthermore, for the first time, ensuring the least possible waste of natural resources, combating climate change, customer satisfaction and engaging TIM’s people have been included as targets in managerial incentive plans. Finally, sustainability governance has also been strengthened, with the evolution of the Strategic Committee’s mission, including the task of monitoring the consistency of TIM’s objectives and management with ESG criteria.

During the quarter, TIM was confirmed in the Euronext VigeoEiris index, in addition to its presence in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and other important sustainability ratings.

