TIM * RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA AL 30 GIUGNO 2020: « IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE APPROVA, UTILE NETTO PARI A 678 MILIONI DI EURO (+23% YOY) »

TIM: IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE APPROVA LA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA AL 30 GIUGNO 2020

Dal 2019 il Gruppo TIM applica il principio contabile IFRS 16 (Leasing). Risultati organici:

UTILE NETTO PARI A 678 MILIONI DI EURO (+23% YOY)

INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO IN DIMINUZIONE NEL SEMESTRE DI 1.697 MILIONI DI EURO E 2,4 MILIARDI DI EURO YOY

PERDITA LINEE FISSE CONSUMER AZZERATA NEL TRIMESTRE; LINEE MOBILI STABILI

OLTRE 500 MILA NUOVI CLIENTI IN FIBRA

§ Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: 21,1 miliardi di euro

§ Equity free cash flow: 978 milioni di euro; secondo trimestre in crescita rispetto al primo (512 milioni di euro, +10%)

§ Ricavi da servizi: 7,3 miliardi di euro (-7,4% YoY). Il trend dei ricavi, oltre a risentire degli effetti dell’emergenza COVID, riflette la razionalizzazione del portafoglio prodotti e la maggior disciplina nei processi commerciali avviata lo scorso anno

§ EBITDA organico: 3,5 miliardi di euro nel semestre (-6,9% YoY, -6,4% nel secondo trimestre con margine al 46,1%, +1,8 pp YoY)

§ Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha preso atto con favore dei contenuti del progetto di separazione della rete secondaria (incluso l’80% detenuta da TIM in Flash Fiber) e della partnership con KKR Infrastructure e Fastweb (FiberCop) contenuti nell’’offerta vincolante ricevuta da KKR Infrastructure

§ L’offerta è pari a 1,8 miliardi di euro per l’acquisto da parte di KKR Infrastructure del 37,5% di FiberCop sulla base di un enterprise value di circa 7,7 miliardi di euro (equity value 4,7 miliardi di euro), mentre Fastweb avrebbe il 4,5% del capitale di FiberCop a fronte del conferimento del 20% attualmente detenuto in Flash Fiber

§ Il Consiglio di Amministrazione ha visto con grande favore l’accelerazione del progetto di Rete Unica e parteciperà con entusiasmo ai lavori che il Governo intende far partire nelle prossime ore; in tal senso ha dato mandato all’Amministratore Delegato ad interloquire con l’Autorità di Governo

§ Il Consiglio di Amministrazione si è riconvocato il 31 agosto per deliberare in modo conclusivo sul Progetto FiberCop, eventualmente aggiornato alla luce dell’esito delle iniziative di cui sopra

§ Presentata un’offerta vincolante di 16,5 miliardi di Reais per l’acquisizione delle attività mobili del gruppo brasiliano Oi da parte di TIM Brasil, VIVO e Claro. L’offerta, se accettata, darà al consorzio la qualifica di “stalking horse” nel processo di cessione che proseguirà nel corso dell’anno

§ Firmato il contratto con il consorzio guidato da Ardian Infrastructure, per l’acquisizione di una quota di minoranza nella holding che detiene la quota di TIM in INWIT. L’incasso del prezzo pari a 1,6 miliardi di euro è previsto entro la fine del terzo trimestre

***

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2020

Since 2019, the TIM Group has applied the IFRS 16 (Leases) accounting standard. Organic results:

NET PROFIT 678 MILLION EUROS (+23% YOY)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT FOR H1 DOWN 1,697 MILLION EUROS AND 2.4 BILLION EUROS YOY

LOSS OF CONSUMER FIXED LINES ZEROED IN THE QUARTER; MOBILE LINES STABLE

OVER 500,000 NEW FIBRE CUSTOMERS

§ Adjusted Net Financial Debt After Lease: 21.1 billion euros

§ Equity free cash flow: 978 million euros; second quarter growth from first quarter (512 million euros, +10%)

§ Service revenues: 7.3 billion euros (-7.4% YoY). In addition to being affected by the effects of the COVID emergency, revenue trend reflects rationalisation of the product portfolio and greater discipline in commercial processes launched last year

§ Organic EBITDA: 3.5 billion euros in the H1 (-6.9% YoY, -6.4% in the second quarter with margin at 46.1%, +1.8 pp YoY)

§ The Board of Directors has favourably acknowledged the contents of the project for the separation of the secondary network (including the 80% held by TIM in Flash Fiber) and the partnership with KKR Infrastructure and Fastweb (FiberCop) contained in the binding offer received from KKR Infrastructure

§ The offer of 1.8 billion euros received from KKR Infrastructure is for the purchase of 37.5% of FiberCop on the basis of an enterprise value of approximately 7.7 billion euros (equity value 4.7 billion euros), while Fastweb will have 4.5% of the share capital of FiberCop in exchange for the transfer of the 20% currently held in Flash Fiber

§ The Board of Directors looked very favourably upon the idea to speed up the Single Network project and will be enthusiastically taking part in the works the Government intends to launch over the next few hours, consequently duly appointing the Chief Executive Officer to discuss all the relevant aspects with the government authorities

§ The Board of Directors has been re-convened for 31 August to pass its conclusive resolutions on the FiberCop Project, potentially updated according to the outcome of the above initiatives

§ Binding offer of 16.5 billion Reais presented for the acquisition of the mobile business of the Brazilian Group Oi by TIM Brasil, VIVO and Claro. If accepted, the offer will make the consortium a “stalking horse” in the sale process that will follow during the year

§ Contract signed with the consortium led by Ardian Infrastructure for the acquisition of a minority stake in the holding company that owns TIM’s stake in INWIT. The price of 1.6 billion euros is expected to be collected by the end of the third quarter