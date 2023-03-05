TIM * PARTNERSHIP: « RICEVUTA DA CDP EQUITY E MACQUARIE OFFERTA NON VINCOLANTE, PER ACQUISTO INFRASTRUTTURE DI RETE FISSA E SPARKLE »

20.47 - domenica 5 marzo 2023

Tim comunica di aver ricevuto da un consorzio formato da CdP Equity (CDPE) and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, che agisce per conto di MAM Funds, un’offerta non vincolante per l’acquisto del 100% della costituenda società coincidente con il perimetro gestionale e infrastrutturale della rete fissa, inclusivo degli asset e attività di FiberCop, nonché della partecipazione in Sparkle.

L’offerta, che scade il 31 marzo 2023, sarà sottoposta all’esame preliminare del Comitato Parti Correlate, ai sensi della normativa applicabile a CdP Equity, quale parte correlata di Tim, e sarà, a seguire, portata all’attenzione del Consiglio di Amministrazione, ove possibile nella riunione già programmata per il 15 marzo 2023 o in un’altra data da definire.

*

