TIM * ” NOW TV – TICKET SPORT ” : « 7 PARTITE SU 10 DELLA “SERIE A”  IN ESCLUSIVA, LA UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE E LO SPETTACOLO DEI MOTORI INSIEME A FILM E SERIE TV »

Con TIM l’intera programmazione sportiva di NOW TV e il meglio dell’intrattenimento di TIMVISION

Con NOW TV e TIMVISION hai il meglio dello sport e dell’intrattenimento con 7 partite su 10 a giornata della Serie A TIM in esclusiva, la UEFA Champions League e lo spettacolo dei motori insieme a film e serie tv anche in esclusiva.

TIM rende disponibile l’App di Sky “NOW TV – Ticket Sport” con l’intera programmazione, nonché tutto l’intrattenimento di TIMVISION.

I clienti potranno seguire da casa e in mobilità il campionato italiano di calcio e i grandi appuntamenti sportivi nazionali e internazionali, oltre all’intrattenimento della TV on demand di TIM con film e serie tv anche in esclusiva.

Il prezzo dell’offerta NOW TV – Ticket Sport è di 29,99€/mese ed i primi 4 mesi sono offerti da TIM.

L’offerta NOW TV – Ticket Sport propone in esclusiva 7 partite su 10 a giornata della Serie A TIM, la UEFA Champions League e la UEFA Europa League oltre agli Europei di calcio 2020 e le grandi partite di Premier League e Bundesliga.

I clienti entreranno, inoltre, nel mondo dei motori con tutte le gare della Formula 1®, della MotoGP™ e della World Superbike.

Sarà possibile seguire da vicino il grande tennis con Wimbledon ed i tornei ATP Masters 1000 e gli appassionati di basket non potranno fare a meno dello spettacolo della NBA.

Nell’offerta è incluso l’intrattenimento di TIMVISION, la tv di TIM, che offre anteprime esclusive, serie TV, film e cartoni in HD e senza interruzioni pubblicitarie.

Su TIMVISION è già possibile accedere ad Eurosport Player e grazie ai canali aggiuntivi potrai vedere tutte le partite dei tornei del Grande Slam di Tennis come Australian Open, Roland Garros e US Open e tutte le gare delle prossime Olimpiadi di Tokyo 2020.

A tali offerte è abbinato il TIM Box in noleggio a 3€/mese per vedere tutti i contenuti di NOW TV, con l’app , e TIMVISION con un solo dispositivo. Grazie alla qualità della connettività fissa e mobile e al TIM Box – l’Hub di servizi multimediali di TIM – è possibile avere un’esperienza di visione ancora più completa con una customer experience evoluta anche attraverso le partnership con i principali player nazionali ed internazionali.

Il lancio delle offerte NOW TV – Ticket Sport e TIMVISION è accompagnato da uno spot realizzato con la direzione creativa di Luca Josi, Direttore Brand Strategy, Media & Multimedia Entertainment di TIM on air dal 14 agosto.

*****

Press Release

TIM adds the whole NOW TV sports offer to the top entertainment contents on TIMVISION

The best sports and entertainment TV contents including 7 out of the total 10 matches from each round of the Italian championship TIM Serie A, the UEFA Champions League, compelling motorsports and exclusive films and TV series

TIM launches a unique offer by adding the whole programming from Sky’s “NOW TV – Ticket Sport” app to the top quality TIMVISION entertainment contents.

Whether at home or on the move, TIMVISION subscribers will enjoy the Italian football championship, leading Italian and international matches and TIM’s on-demand TV entertainment, including exclusive films and TV series.

NOW TV proposes 7 exclusive matches out of the 10 of each round of TIM Serie A, all the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League, as well as the UEFA Euro 2020 and the big games from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. The package includes also international motorsports competition: all the Formula 1®, MotoGP™ and the World Superbike Championship. There will be extensive coverage of leading tennis events, including Wimbledon and the ATP Masters 1000, and basketball fans will be able to enjoy the NBA.

The package includes TIMVISION entertainment, TIM’s online TV with exclusive previews, TV series, HD films and cartoons with no ad breaks.

TIMVISION already offers access to Eurosport Player and extra channels will let you enjoy every match of the Grand Slams tennis including Australian Open, Roland Garros and US Open and every event from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The package NOW TV – Ticket Sport will be available at €29.99/month with the first 4 months for free.

The exclusive TIM Box, – TIM’s hub of multimedia services bringing you NOW TV and all the TIMVISION contents on a single device – paired with TIM’s top quality fixed and mobile network connectivity and TIM’s partnerships with leading Italian and international players allow for an even more comprehensive customer and viewing experience.

The launch of new offers NOW TV – Ticket Sport and TIMVISION is supported by an adv directed by Luca Josi, Brand Strategy Director, Media & Multimedia Entertainment at TIM, which will air starting 14 August 2019.