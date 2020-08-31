TIM- KKR INFRASTRUCTURE – FASTWEB * TLC: « RAGGIUNTO L’ACCORDO PER LA CREAZIONE DI FIBERCOP, OK ALLA LETTERA D’INTENTI CON CDP EQUITY PER RETE UNICA NAZIONALE CON INTEGRAZIONE OPEN FIBER »

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM, riunitosi in data odierna sotto la presidenza di Salvatore Rossi, ha approvato l’accordo con KKR Infrastructure e Fastweb relativo alla costituzione di FiberCop, la NewCo in cui verranno conferite la rete secondaria di TIM (dall’armadio di strada alle abitazioni dei clienti) e la rete in fibra sviluppata da FlashFiber, la joint-venture partecipata da TIM (80%) e Fastweb (20%). Il Consiglio ha altresì espresso soddisfazione per la recente firma di un protocollo d’intesa con Tiscali.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM ha inoltre esaminato e approvato la lettera d’intenti con CDP Equity finalizzata ad integrare FiberCop nel più ampio progetto di costituzione di una società della rete unica nazionale. Il Cda ha dato mandato all’Amministratore Delegato, Luigi Gubitosi, di sottoscrivere l’intesa.

*

FiberCop

L’accordo con KKR Infrastructure e Fastweb è il primo passo per la realizzazione di una società della rete digitale italiana in fibra, che rappresenta un punto di svolta per le telecomunicazioni del Paese.

FiberCop consentirà a TIM, Fastweb e agli altri operatori di co-investire completando i piani di copertura in fibra nelle aree nere e grigie del Paese e accelerando l’adozione dei servizi Ultra-Broadband (UBB). A conferma dell’apertura del progetto, in questi giorni TIM ha sottoscritto con Tiscali un Memorandum of Understanding per definire i termini di una partnership strategica avente ad oggetto lo sviluppo dell’infrastruttura ultra-broadband attraverso la partecipazione economica di Tiscali al progetto di co-investimento in FiberCop.

FiberCop sarà da subito dotata di un asset di rete che già oggi offre collegamenti UBB all’85% della popolazione grazie alle tecnologie FTTC e FTTH; la società proseguirà la copertura FTTH, con velocità di connessione di 1 Gbps, con l’obiettivo di raggiungere, entro il 2025, il 76% delle unità immobiliari delle aree grigie e nere, corrispondenti ad una copertura del 56% delle unità immobiliari tecniche del Paese. Nelle aree bianche TIM proseguirà l’intervento di copertura UBB già in corso. La rete in fibra sarà realizzata dalla NewCo sulla base del modello di coinvestimento aperto all’ingresso di tutti gli altri operatori, secondo quanto previsto dal Codice europeo delle Comunicazioni Elettroniche.

La nuova società – di cui TIM deterrà il 58%, KKR Infrastructure il 37,5% e Fastweb il 4,5% – offrirà servizi di accesso passivi della rete secondaria in rame e fibra a tutti gli operatori del mercato. FiberCop farà leva sull’infrastruttura in fibra già posata da FlashFiber, senza duplicazione di investimenti e con la massima efficienza, promuovendo allo stesso tempo la concorrenza. TIM sarà il fornitore esclusivo per la costruzione e la manutenzione delle reti e fornirà ulteriori servizi a FiberCop che avrà una struttura snella con meno di 100 dipendenti.

L’operazione permetterà un’accelerazione del passaggio dei clienti da rame a fibra e contribuirà alla riduzione del digital divide in Italia.

TIM ha accettato l’offerta vincolante di 1,8 miliardi di euro da parte di KKR Infrastructure, che acquisterà il 37,5% di FiberCop, sulla base di un enterprise value di circa 7,7 miliardi di euro (equity value 4,7 miliardi di euro), mentre Fastweb avrà il 4,5% di FiberCop a seguito del conferimento del 20% attualmente detenuto in FlashFiber.

Si prevede che FiberCop avrà un EBITDA di circa 0,9 miliardi di euro ed EBITDA – CAPEX positivi a partire dal 2025 e non richiederà iniezioni di capitale da parte degli azionisti.

L’apporto di risorse finanziarie che deriva dall’ingresso di KKR Infrastructure in FiberCop darà un ulteriore importante contributo al rafforzamento della struttura patrimoniale del Gruppo TIM.

Il closing dell’operazione è previsto entro il primo trimestre del 2021, una volta ottenute le autorizzazioni delle Autorità competenti.

Lettera d’intenti TIM-CDP Equity

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM ha approvato e dato il via libera alla firma di una lettera d’intenti con CDP Equity (CDPE) finalizzata alla realizzazione del più ampio progetto di rete unica nazionale (AccessCo) attraverso la fusione tra FiberCop e Open Fiber. Secondo quanto previsto dall’intesa, TIM deterrà almeno il 50,1% di AccessCo e attraverso un meccanismo di governance condivisa con CDPE sarà garantita l’indipendenza e la terzietà della società. A tal proposito sono previsti meccanismi di maggioranze qualificate e regole di controllo preventivo.

Per definire i valori degli asset destinati a confluire in AccessCo – e le relative quote di partecipazione nella società – le parti incaricheranno valutatori terzi per avviare i relativi processi di due-diligence relativi a FiberCop e Open Fiber. Prima della fusione, è previsto che TIM conferisca in FiberCop un ulteriore ramo d’azienda che consiste nella rete primaria funzionale alle attività operative di FiberCop. Il processo di due-diligence è atteso entro la fine dell’anno nell’ottica di raggiungere un eventuale accordo di fusione non oltre il primo trimestre del 2021.

Il closing dell’operazione è condizionato alle autorizzazioni delle Autorità competenti.

******

TIM, KKR INFRASTRUCTURE AND FASTWEB: AGREEMENT TO CREATE FIBERCOP REACHED

APPROVED THE LETTER OF INTENTS WITH CDP EQUITY TO CREATE SINGLE NATIONAL NETWORK COMPANY THROUGH INTEGRATION WITH OPEN FIBER

***

Rome, 31 August 2020

Meeting today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, TIM’s Board of Directors approved the agreement with KKR Infrastructure and Fastweb for the establishment of FiberCop, the NewCo to which TIM’s secondary network (from cabinets to customers’ homes) will be transferred along with the fibre network developed by FlashFiber, the joint venture in which TIM has an 80% and Fastweb a 20% stake. The Board also expressed its satisfaction with the recent signing of a letter of intents with Tiscali.

TIM’s Board of Directors also examined and approved the signing of the letter of intents with CDP Equity intended to integrate FiberCop in the wider plan to establish a single national network company. The Board of Directors granted the CEO, Luigi Gubitosi, the power to sign the agreement.

FiberCop

The agreement with KKR Infrastructure and Fastweb is the first step towards creating an Italian digital fibre network company, which is a turning point for telecommunications in the country.

FiberCop will allow TIM, Fastweb and other operators to co-invest, completing the fibre coverage plans in black and grey areas of the country and speeding up the adoption of Ultra-Broadband (UBB) services. Confirming the start of the project, in recent days TIM signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tiscali to establish the terms of a strategic partnership intended to develop the ultra-broadband market through Tiscali’s economic participation in the FiberCop co-investment plan.

FiberCop will be immediately assigned a network asset that today already offers 85% of the population UBB speed thanks to FTTC and FTTH technology; FiberCop will go on to assure FTTH coverage, with a connection speed of 1 Gbps, with the aim of reaching 76% of grey and black area property units, equating to coverage of a total of 56% of the country’s technical property units, by 2025. In the white areas TIM will continue the UBB deployment already in progress. The fibre network will be developed by the NewCo on the basis of the co-investment model open to all other operators, in accordance with the provisions of the European Electronic Communications Code.

The new company – of which TIM will hold 58%, KKR Infrastructure 37.5% and Fastweb 4.5% – will offer passive access services of the secondary copper and fibre networks to all operators. FiberCop will rely on the fibre infrastructure already installed by FlashFiber, without any duplication of investments and with maximum efficiency, at the same time promoting competition. TIM will be the exclusive supplier for the construction and maintenance of the networks and will provide additional services to FiberCop, which will have a streamlined structure with less than 100 employees.

The operation will speed up the switch of customers from copper to fibre and will help reduce the digital divide in Italy.

TIM has accepted the binding offer of 1.8 billion euros from KKR Infrastructure, which will buy 37.5% of FiberCop, on the basis of an enterprise value of 7.7 billion euros (equity value 4.7 billion euros), while Fastweb will have 4.5% of FiberCop following the contribution of the 20% currently held in FlashFiber.

It is expected that FiberCop will have EBITDA of around 0.9 billion euros, positive EBITDA – CAPEX starting 2025 and will not require capital injections from shareholders.

The injection of financial resources that derives from the entrance of KKR Infrastructure into FiberCop will further strengthen TIM Group’s capital structure.

The operation is expected to reach closing during the first quarter of 2021, once authorisation has been obtained from the competent authorities.

Letter of Intents TIM-CDP Equity

TIM’s Board of Directors has approved and gave the green light for the signing of the letter of Intents with CDP Equity (CDPE) intended to implement the wider plan for a single national network (AccessCo) through the merger of FiberCop and Open Fiber. Under the terms of the agreement, TIM will own at least 50.1% of AccessCo and the independence and third-party status of the company will be guaranteed by a shared governance mechanism with CDPE. Qualified majority mechanisms and prior checking rules will be applied for this purpose.

The parties will instruct third-party valuers to implement the respective due diligence processes relating to FiberCop and Open Fiber in order to determine the values of the assets to be transferred to AccessCo and the respective shareholdings in the company. Before the merger, the plan is for TIM to transfer to FiberCop a further business unit consisting of the primary network functional to FiberCop’s operational activities. The due diligence process is expected by the end of the year, with the aim of reaching any merger agreement by the end of the first quarter of 2021 at the latest.

The closing of the transaction is subject to authorisations being granted by the relevant bodies.