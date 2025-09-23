TIM * FUNDING 2026: «COLLOCATO BOND A 5 ANNI DA 500 MILIONI DI EURO, CEDOLA AL 3,625%»

18.25 - martedì 23 settembre 2025

(Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

TIM: COLLOCATO CON SUCCESSO UN BOND A 5 ANNI DA 500 MILIONI DI EURO

L’emissione, con cedola al 3,625%, conferma il forte interesse da parte degli investitori istituzionali e permette al gruppo di anticipare parte delle attività di funding previste per il 2026

TIM comunica di aver collocato, a conclusione dell’attività di book-building, un bond senior unsecured da 500 milioni di euro, a tasso fisso, offerto agli investitori istituzionali, con scadenza a 5 anni e una cedola al 3,625% per anno.

I proventi della nuova emissione saranno utilizzati per scopi societari di carattere generico, anticipando parte delle attività di funding previste per il 2026.

Di seguito i dettagli:

Emittente: TIM S.p.A.

Importo: 500 milioni di euro

Data di regolamento: 30 settembre 2025

Scadenza: 30 settembre 2030

Cedola: 3,625% per anno

Prezzo di emissione: 100%

Le terms and conditions che regolano il prestito obbligazionario prevedono alcuni impegni per l’emittente tipici per questo genere di operazioni, come ad esempio un negative pledge, nonché limiti alla possibilità di effettuare operazioni societarie straordinarie, se non nel rispetto di alcuni parametri predeterminati. La nota sarà inoltre soggetta a determinate caratteristiche di rimborso facoltativo, che consentiranno all’emittente il rimborso, in tutto o in parte, nei casi e ai prezzi di rimborso specificati nelle terms and conditions.

Le obbligazioni sono state emesse nell’ambito del programma EMTN da 10 miliardi di euro e saranno quotate presso la Borsa del Lussemburgo e Borsa Italiana. È previsto che le agenzie Moody’s, S&P e Fitch attribuiscano al bond un rating rispettivamente pari a Ba2, BB e BB.

*****

TIM: SUCCESSFULLY PRICED A EURO 500 MILLION 5 YEAR BOND

The bond issue, with a 3.625% coupon, confirms strong interest from institutional investors and allows the group to frontload part of its funding activities planned for 2026

TIM announces that, following the conclusion of the book-building process, it has priced a Euro 500 million senior unsecured bond with a fixed rate offered to institutional investors, with a maturity of 5 years and a coupon of 3.625% per year.

The proceeds from the new issue will be used for general corporate purposes, frontloading part of the funding activities planned for 2026.

Below are the details:

Issuer: TIM S.p.A.

Amount: Euro 500 million

Settlement date: 30 September 2025

Maturity: 30 September 2030

Coupon: 3.625% per year

Issue price: 100%

The terms and conditions governing the bond include covenants on the issuer typical for this kind of transaction, such as, a negative pledge and the limitation to the possibility to carry out extraordinary corporate transactions, unless in compliance with certain predetermined parameters. The notes will also be subject to certain optional redemption features, enabling the issuer to redeem the notes, in whole or in part, as applicable, in the circumstances and at the redemption prices specified in the terms and conditions governing them.

The notes will be issued under the Euro 10 billion EMTN programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana. It is expected that the rating agencies will assign to the bond a rating of Ba2 / BB / BB (Moody’s / S&P’s / Fitch).