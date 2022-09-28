TIM * DECARBONIZZAZIONE: « IL GRUPPO PUNTA ALLA SOSTENIBILITÀ DELLA FILIERA, PER RAGGIUNGERE L’OBIETTIVO NET ZERO »

12.29 - mercoledì 28 settembre 2022

TIM Il Gruppo entra a far parte del progetto Open-es lanciato da Eni e invita i propri fornitori ad aderire all’iniziativa per assicurare tutti insieme lo sviluppo di una filiera sostenibile.

Con l’obiettivo di accelerare il percorso di trasformazione sostenibile della propria filiera produttiva, TIM diventa ‘Value Chain Partner’ di Open-es, l’alleanza di sistema che unisce mondo industriale, finanziario e associativo per supportare le imprese nel percorso di sviluppo sostenibile.

Attraverso la piattaforma di Open–es (www.openes.io) TIM potrà rilevare le performance di sostenibilità dei propri fornitori, rafforzare il processo di qualificazione con standard ESG di mercato e costruire percorsi condivisi di crescita.

Questa iniziativa contribuisce al raggiungimento degli obiettivi di decarbonizzazione di TIM, che ha fissato target ESG sfidanti volti alla riduzione delle emissioni di Scope 3 – anche derivanti dai beni e servizi acquistati – del 47% al 2030 e al raggiungimento dell’obiettivo Net Zero al 2040.

Open-es, lanciata ad inizio 2021 da Eni in collaborazione con Boston Consulting Group e Google Cloud, conta oggi più di 7.600 imprese da 66 settori industriali differenti impegnate nel percorso di misurazione, miglioramento e condivisione delle performance ESG.

///

PRESS RELEASE

TIM FOCUSES ON SUPPLY CHAIN SUSTAINBILITY TO ACHIEVE ITS NET ZERO GOAL

The Group has become part of the Open-es project launched by Eni and invites its suppliers to join the initiative and work together to develop a sustainable supply chain.

With the aim of accelerating the sustainable transformation path of its supply chain, TIM becomes a ‘Value Chain Partner’ of Open-es, the system alliance that brings together the industrial, financial and associative sectors to help companies on the path of sustainable development.

Via the Open–es platform (www.openes.io) TIM will be able to measure the sustainability performance of its suppliers, strengthen the qualification process with market ESG standards and build shared paths of growth.

This initiative contributes to TIM’s decarbonisation targets, which has set challenging ESG objectives aimed at reducing Scope 3 emissions – including from purchased goods and services – by 47 percent by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2040.

Open-es, launched in early 2021 by Eni in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group and Google Cloud, now has more than 7.600 companies from 66 different industries committed to the path of measuring, improving and sharing ESG performance.