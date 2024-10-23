TIM * CDA: “SI PRENDE ATTO DELL’INDAGINE DELLA PROCURA DELLA REPUBBLICA DI ROMA, L’AZIENDA È ESTRANEA ED È PARTE LESA”

22.47 - mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione di TIM, riunitosi sotto la presidenza di Alberta Figari, ha preso atto dell’indagine della Procura di Roma su una presunta corruzione fra privati che ha portato a una perquisizione a carico di un dirigente della Società.

Il Consiglio di Amministrazione, come già espresso dalla Società questa mattina, garantisce l’assoluta collaborazione con le Autorità inquirenti, anche con l’obiettivo di ricostruire eventuali responsabilità ai danni del Gruppo, che nella vicenda è da considerarsi estraneo e parte lesa. In tale contesto la Società aveva già avviato specifiche attività di audit alla luce delle indiscrezioni di stampa sulla cosiddetta vicenda Sogei.

Il medesimo Consiglio ha altresì proceduto alla nomina di Giampaolo Leone quale Responsabile Procurement & Logistics del Gruppo. Leone, in precedenza Responsabile della Direzione Compliance e titolare di 246.755 azioni ordinarie TIM, si qualifica come Dirigente con responsabilità strategiche. La Direzione Compliance viene affidata ad interim a Massimiliano Turconi, che mantiene la Responsabilità della Direzione Audit.

***

TIM’s Board of Directors met under the chairmanship of Alberta Figari and took note of the investigation by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office into an alleged bribery among private individuals that led to a search warrant against a company officer.

The Board of Directors, as already expressed by the Company this morning, guarantees absolute cooperation with the investigating Authorities, also with the aim of reconstructing possible responsibilities to the detriment of the Group, which is to be considered an uninvolved and injured party in the affair. In this context, the Company had already launched specific audit activities in light of the press rumors on the so-called Sogei affair.

The Board also took note of the suspension of Simone De Rose from his current position and of the appointment of Giampaolo Leone as new Group Procurement & Logistics Officer. Leone, previously Chief of the Compliance Department and holder of 246,755 TIM ordinary shares, qualifies as an executive with strategic responsibilities. The Compliance Department is assigned ad interim to Massimiliano Turconi, who retains the responsibility for the Audit Department.