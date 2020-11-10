TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 *** TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

TIM: IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE APPROVA LA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA AL 30 SETTEMBRE 2020

Dal 2019 il Gruppo TIM applica il principio contabile IFRS 16 (Leasing). Risultati organici:

UTILE NETTO SALE A 1,2 MILIARDI DI EURO (+38% YOY)

INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO MIGLIORA NEI NOVE MESI DI 2,2 MILIARDI DI EURO

1,7 MILIARDI DI EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW GENERATI IN 9 MESI (1 MILIARDO AFTER LEASE)

PROSEGUE IL PERCORSO PER LA PARTENZA OPERATIVA DI FIBERCOP NEL PRIMO TRIMESTRE 2021

INDICATORI COMMERCIALI IN MIGLIORAMENTO, CONFERMANDO L’EFFICACIA E LA SOSTENIBILITA’ DELLA STRATEGIA MESSA IN CAMPO CHE PORTERA’ ALLA STABILIZZAZIONE DI REVENUE ED EBITDA

TIM BRASIL TORNA A CRESCERE NEL TRIMESTRE E AVANZA NELL’ACQUISIZIONE DI Oi

SVILUPPO 5G, CLOUD E IoT IN RAPIDO PROGRESSO COME DA PIANO

GUIDANCE CONFERMATA

§ Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: 20,7 miliardi di euro, 19,1 miliardi di euro considerando l’operazione Ardian finalizzata nel quarto trimestre

§ Equity free cash flow: 1,7 miliardi di euro nei nove mesi; terzo trimestre in crescita rispetto al secondo (688 milioni di euro, +11,7% YoY)

§ Ricavi: 11,7 miliardi di euro. Nel terzo trimestre il trend dei ricavi (-5% YoY organico) migliora di 5 punti percentuali rispetto al secondo trimestre nonostante il perdurare dell’emergenza Covid-19

§ Costi: continua il trend di marcata riduzione, in particolare sul fronte domestico (-9,1% YoY)

§ EBITDA organico: 5,3 miliardi di euro nei nove mesi, -7,3% YoY. Stabile nel Q3 rispetto al trimestre precedente in Italia e in crescita in Brasile (+3,2% YoY)

§ Capex: razionalizzazione della spesa (-5,0% YoY), focalizzata sulla diffusione dell’UBB, sull’apertura di nuovi cabinet nelle aree bianche e sullo sviluppo della rete mobile in Brasile

§ Completata a ottobre l’acquisizione, da parte del consorzio guidato da Ardian, di una quota di minoranza nella holding che detiene la partecipazione di TIM in INWIT. L’operazione avrà un controvalore complessivo nel quarto trimestre di 1,6 miliardi di euro

§ Creata la NewCo dedicata ai Data Center: avvio dell’operatività nel primo trimestre 2021. Fatturato pro-forma 2020 atteso nell’ordine di 0,5 miliardi di euro

§ TIM Brasil torna a crescere nel trimestre con ricavi da servizi a +1,3% ed EBITDA-Capex a +8,5% YoY; partecipa come “stalking horse”, insieme a VIVO e Claro, all’asta prevista entro metà dicembre per l’acquisizione delle attività mobili del gruppo brasiliano Oi

///

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Since 2019, the TIM Group has applied the IFRS 16 (Leases) accounting standard. Organic results:

NET PROFIT RISES TO 1.2 BILLION EUROS (+38% YOY)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT IMPROVES OVER THE NINE MONTHS BY 2.2 BILLION EUROS

EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW OF 1.7 BILLION GENERATED OVER 9 MONTHS (1 BILLION AFTER LEASE)

WORK CONTINUES TO LAUNCH FIBERCOP’S OPERATIONS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

COMMERCIAL INDICATORS IMPROVED, CONFIRMING THE EFFECTIVENESS AND SUSTAINABILITY OF THE STRATEGY IMPLEMENTED, WHICH WILL LEAD TO STABILISATION OF REVENUES AND EBITDA

TIM BRASIL GROWS AGAIN IN THE QUARTER AND ADVANCES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF Oi

5G, CLOUD AND IoT DEVELOPMENT PROGRESSING RAPIDLY ACCORDING TO PLAN

GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

§ Adjusted Net Financial Debt After Lease: 20.7 billion euros, 19.1 billion euros considering the Ardian transaction completed in the fourth quarter

§ Equity free cash flow: 1.7 billion euros in the first nine months; third quarter higher than second quarter (688 million euros, +11.7% YoY)

§ Revenues: 11.7 billion euros. In the third quarter, the revenue trend (-5% organic YoY) improved by 5 percentage points compared to the second quarter despite the persistence of the COVID-19 emergency

§ Costs: the marked downward trend continues, especially on the domestic front (-9.1% YoY)

§ Organic EBITDA: 5.3 billion euros for the first nine months, -7.3% YoY. ( Q3 stable compared to the previous quarter in Italy), increasing in Brazil (+3.2% YoY)

§ Capex: rationalisation of spending (-5.0% YoY), and focused on the spread of UBB, the activation of new cabinets in white areas and the development of the mobile network in Brazil

§ Consortium led by Ardian completed the acquisition of a minority stake in the holding that owns TIM’s share in INWIT in October. The transaction will amount to a total equivalent value of 1.6 billion euros in the fourth quarter

§ NewCo dedicated to Data Centers created: launch of operations in the first quarter of 2021. 2020 proforma turnover expected to be in the order of 0.5 billion euros

§ TIM Brasil returns to growth in the quarter with revenues from services at + 1.3% and EBITDA-Capex at + 8.5% YoY; participating as a “stalking horse”, together with VIVO and Claro, in the auction scheduled to take place by mid-December for the acquisition of the mobile business of the Brazilian group Oi