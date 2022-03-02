TIM * BILANCIO: « IL CONSIGLIO DI AMMINISTRAZIONE APPROVA LA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA AL 31 DICEMBRE 2021, RICAVI A € 15,3 MLD (-1,9% YOY ORGANICO) »

22.02 - mercoledì 2 marzo 2022

Risultati organici:

RICAVI DI GRUPPO IN LIEVE FLESSIONE

INDEBITAMENTO FINANZIARIO NETTO IN MIGLIORAMENTO DI € 1,1 MLD

SUPERATI I 10 MILIONI DI LINEE ULTRABROADBAND FISSE

CHURN IN MIGLIORAMENTO SIA SUL FISSO SIA SUL MOBILE

PER TIM BRASIL RICAVI ED EBITDA IN CRESCITA E IN LINEA CON I TARGET

APPROVATA DALL’ANTITRUST BRASILIANO (CADE) L’ACQUISIZIONE DI PARTE DELLE ATTIVITA’ MOBILI DI OI

■ Ricavi a € 15,3 mld (-1,9% YoY organico)

■EBITDA organico in flessione a € 6,2 mld (-9,6% YoY) per effetto della pressione competitiva, del ritardo del piano voucher e dei costi di startup delle digital companies

■Indebitamento Finanziario Netto After Lease: € 17,6 mld, in calo di € 1 mld YoY nonostante investimenti in crescita del 14,1% YoY per accelerare lo sviluppo della fibra, del cloud e del calcio in streaming

■ Risultato netto attribuibile ai soci della controllante negativo per 8,7 miliardi, dopo la svalutazione del goodwill pari a 4,1 miliardi domestico e lo stralcio delle attività per imposte anticipate pari a € 3,8 miliardi. Ambedue le partite sono Non Cash Items

■L’Autorità Antitrust ha approvato gli impegni relativi agli accordi tra TIM, KKR e Fastweb per la costituzione di FiberCop, che nel corso del 2021 ha incremento la copertura FTTH del 36%. Il Gruppo TIM ha così portato la banda ultralarga a circa il 94% delle linee fisse

■ Rispettati tutti gli obiettivi ESG

*

TIM: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES FINANCIAL REPORT AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

Organic results:

GROUP REVENUES SLIGHTLY DOWN

NET FINANCIAL DEBT IMPROVING BY €1.1 BLN

10 MILLION FIXED ULTRABROADBAND LINES EXCEEDED

CHURN IMPROVING FOR BOTH FIXED AND MOBILE

TIM BRASIL’S REVENUES AND EBITDA GROWING AND IN LINE WITH TARGETS

ACQUISITION OF PART OF OI’S MOBILE BUSINESS APPROVED BY BRAZIL’S COMPETITION AUTHORITY (CADE)

■ Revenues at €15.3 billion (-1.9% YoY organic)

■ Organic EBITDA down to €6.2 bln (-9.6% YoY) due to competitive pressure, the delay in the voucher scheme and start-up costs for digital companies

■ Net Financial Debt After Lease: €17.6 bln, down by €1 bln YoY despite higher investments (+14.1% YoY) to speed up the deployment of fiber, cloud and football streaming

■ Net result attributable to the owners of the parent was negative for 8.7 billion, after the impairment of domestic goodwill for €4.1 billion and writing off deferred tax assets amounting to €3.8 billion euros. Both items are Non Cash Items

■ The Italian Competition Authority has approved undertakings relating to the agreements between TIM, KKR and Fastweb to set up FiberCop, which in 2021 increased FTTH coverage by 36%. The TIM Group brought ultrabroadband to around 94% of fixed lines

■ All ESG objectives met