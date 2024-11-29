THE WHITE HOUSE * «STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ON RUSSIA’S ATTACK ON UKRAINE»

18.10 - venerdì 29 novembre 2024

Overnight, Russia carried out a horrific aerial attack against Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities report that Russia launched nearly 200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, depriving Ukrainian civilians of access to electricity. This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression.

On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you. Earlier this year, and at my direction, the United States began prioritizing air defense exports so they go to Ukraine first. The Department of Defense has delivered hundreds of additional air defense missiles to Ukraine, as a consequence of this decision, and further deliveries are underway. For months, my Administration has been working to help Ukraine increase the resilience of its energy grid in preparation for the winter, and the Department of Defense continues to surge other critical capabilities to Ukraine, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles.

Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people. The United States stands with more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine and its fight for freedom.