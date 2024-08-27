THE WHITE HOUSE * «STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN ON RUSSIA’S AERIAL ASSAULT ON UKRAINE’S ENERGY GRID»

09.17 - martedì 27 agosto 2024

Statement from President Biden on Russia’s Aerial Assault on Ukraine’s Energy Grid. Earlier today, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian officials report that this outrageous attack resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian civilians and targeted more than two dozen critical energy sites. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s continued war against Ukraine and its efforts to plunge the Ukrainian people into darkness. Let me be clear: Russia will never succeed in Ukraine, and the spirit of the Ukrainian people will never be broken.

The United States will continue to lead a coalition of more than 50 countries in support of Ukraine. This coalition is providing Ukraine with critically needed military equipment, including air defense systems and interceptors. As I announced at the NATO Summit in July, the United States and our allies have provided Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems, and I have re-prioritized U.S. air defense exports so they are sent to Ukraine first. The United States also is surging energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy grid.

As I told President Zelenskyy on August 23, U.S. support for Ukraine is unshakable. Since February 2022, the people of Ukraine have courageously defended against Russia’s invasion, retaking more than half the territory Russian forces seized in the initial days of the war. Ukraine remains a free, sovereign and independent nation, and Ukrainian forces are fighting every day to defend their homeland and their freedom. The United States will stand with the people of Ukraine until they prevail.