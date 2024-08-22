Popular tags: featured 20
THE WHITE HOUSE * «READOUT OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU OF ISRAEL»

08.26 - giovedì 22 agosto 2024

Readout of President Joe Biden’s Call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel- President Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. The President and the Prime Minister discussed active and ongoing U.S. efforts to support Israel’s defense against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, to include ongoing defensive U.S. military deployments. The President stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure and discussed upcoming talks in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacles.

