Gruppo Cassa Centrale – Fondato sul bene comune

TASS * UKRAINIAN CONFLICT: «ACQUIRES GLOBAL ELEMENTS AFTER STRIKES WITH WESTERN MISSILES – PUTIN»

19.32 - giovedì 21 novembre 2024

LINK TASS

 

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The strikes with US-made long-range missiles at the Russian territory have introduced features of a global conflict to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address.

“Since this moment, as we have underscored repeatedly, the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has acquired elements of global nature,” he underscored.

 

///

 

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia struck a Ukrainian aerospace plant called Yuzhmash with a hypersonic ballistic missile that carried a non-nuclear warhead, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

“There was, among other things, a combat-conditions test of one of Russia’s newest intermediate-range missile systems. In this case it was a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic version,” he said.

According to the president, the missile is code-named Oreshnik, which can roughly be translated as hazel bush.

