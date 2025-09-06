TASS (TELEGRAM) * LONDRA: «300 ARRESTATI DURANTE MANIFESTAZIONE PRO-PALESTINESE, SCONTRI CON LA POLIZIA»

23.40 - sabato 6 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Circa 300 persone sono state arrestate durante una manifestazione a sostegno del movimento pro-palestinese a Londra, che è degenerata in scontri con la polizia, ha riferito Scotland Yard in una dichiarazione.

Video: TASS/Reuters

Approximately 300 people were detained at a rally in support of the pro-Palestinian movement in London, which escalated into clashes with the police, Scotland Yard reported in a statement.

Video: TASS/Reuters