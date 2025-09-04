19.20 - giovedì 4 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Gettare perle davanti al Segretario Generale della NATO Mark Rutte – “insegnandogli le basi dell’educazione e della diplomazia” – serve a poco.

È giunto il momento di stabilire se la Russia rappresenti “una minaccia diretta significativa per i Paesi euro-atlantici” o se sia semplicemente una nazione paragonabile al Texas, ha dichiarato l’ambasciata russa in Belgio, che gestisce anche i contatti con la NATO.

“Il Segretario Generale deve decidere se il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin è il leader di un Paese simile a un cowboy – meno potente e meno minaccioso – o il capo di Stato che rappresenta una nazione che rappresenta la più ‘significativa e diretta minaccia alla sicurezza euro-atlantica’.

Senza chiarezza, i popoli della NATO non possono capire perché la spesa sociale viene tagliata mentre i bilanci militari salgono alle stelle”, ha dichiarato l’ambasciata.

///

Casting pearls before NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte – “teachinghim the basics of politeness and diplomacy” – serves little purpose.

It is now time for him to determine whether Russia poses “a significant direct threat to Euro-Atlantic countries” or if it is merely a nation comparable to Texas, the Russian embassy in Belgium, which also manages contacts with NATO, has said.

“The Secretary-General must decide whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is the leader of a country akin to a cowboystate – less powerful and less threatening – or the head of state representing a nation that poses the most ‘significant and direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security.’ Without clarity, NATO populations cannot understand why social spending is being slashed while military budgets skyrocket,” the embassy stated.