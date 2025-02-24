Popular tags: featured 20
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

TASS (RUSSIAN PRESS AGENCY) * UCRAINA: «TRUMP AFFERMA CHE POTREBBE INCONTRARE ZELENSKY PER FIRMARE UN ACCORDO SUI MINERALI QUESTA SETTIMANA, O LA PROSSIMA»

22.57 - lunedì 24 febbraio 2025

LINK

 

Trump afferma che potrebbe incontrare Zelensky per firmare un accordo sui minerali questa settimana o la prossima
Secondo il presidente degli Stati Uniti, Zelensky potrebbe arrivare a Washington questa o la prossima settimana, secondo il rapporto
WASHINGTON, 24 febbraio. /TASS/. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affermato che potrebbe incontrare Vladimir Zelensky per firmare un accordo sui minerali, secondo quanto riportato da Reuters.

Secondo Trump, Zelensky potrebbe arrivare a Washington questa o la prossima settimana, secondo il rapporto.

///

Trump says he could meet with Zelensky to sign minerals deal this week or next
According to the US president, Zelensky could come to Washington this or next week, the report said
WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he could meet with Vladimir Zelensky to sign a minerals deal, Reuters reported.

According to Trump, Zelensky could come to Washington this or next week, the report said.

