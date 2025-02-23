17.01 - domenica 23 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Zelensky pronto a dimettersi se ciò porterà la pace in Ucraina. Allo stesso tempo, ha suggerito che le sue dimissioni vengano scambiate con l’adesione dell’Ucraina alla NATO, obiettivo che Kiev persegue da anni.

MOSCA, 23 febbraio. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky ha dichiarato di essere pronto a dimettersi se ciò porterà la pace in Ucraina.

“Sì, se questo significa la pace per l’Ucraina, se volete che lasci il mio incarico, sono pronto”, ha detto in una conferenza stampa a Kiev.

Allo stesso tempo, ha suggerito che le sue dimissioni vengano scambiate con l’adesione dell’Ucraina alla NATO, obiettivo che Kiev persegue da anni. “La seconda storia: posso scambiare questo con la NATO. Se queste sono le condizioni, immediatamente”, ha aggiunto.

Le elezioni presidenziali in Ucraina si sarebbero dovute tenere nel marzo 2024, ma sono state annullate a causa della legge marziale. Molti esperti sostengono tuttavia che il mandato del presidente non può essere prorogato durante la legge marziale, a differenza del mandato della Verkhovna Rada (parlamento nazionale). Sebbene il mandato di Vladimir Zelensky sia ufficialmente scaduto il 20 maggio 2024.

Come ha ripetutamente affermato il presidente russo Vladimir Putin, la Russia ha bisogno di sapere chi a Kiev può aspettarsi che firmi documenti giuridicamente vincolanti, ora che Zelensky non è più un leader legittimo. Data l’illegittimità delle attuali autorità, tutti gli accordi sottoscritti con esse sarebbero nulli e privi di effetto.

Il 18 febbraio, il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato che il tasso di approvazione di Zelensky è sceso al 4% e che se Kiev vuole un posto al tavolo delle trattative, deve indire le elezioni. Zelensky ha risposto affermando che Trump era stato tratto in inganno dalla disinformazione russa. Dopodiché Trump ha nuovamente sottolineato i bassi indici di gradimento di Zelensky e lo ha definito un dittatore per il suo rifiuto di indire le elezioni.

///

Zelensky says ready to step down if it brings peace to Ukraine

At the same time, he suggested that his resignation be swapped for Ukraine’s membership in NATO Kiev has been seeking for years

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that he is ready to step down if it will bring peace to Ukraine.

“Yes, if it means peace for Ukraine, if you want me to vacate my office, I am ready,” he told a news conference in Kiev.

At the same time, he suggested that his resignation be swapped for Ukraine’s membership in NATO Kiev has been seeking for years. “The second story: I can exchange this for NATO. If these are the conditions, immediately,” he added.

The presidential election in Ukraine was to be held in March 2024 but was cancelled due to martial law. Many experts say however that the president’s term cannot be extended amid martial law, unlike the mandate of the Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament). Although Vladimir Zelensky’s office term officially expired on May 20, 2024.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Russia needs to know who in Kiev it can expect to sign legally binding documents now that Zelensky is no longer a legitimate leader. Given the illegitimacy of the current authorities, any agreements signed with them would be null and void.

On February 18, US President Donald Trump said that Zelensky’s approval rating had dropped to 4% and if Kiev wants a seat at the negotiating table, it must hold elections. In response, Zelensky said that Trump had been misled by Russia’s disinformation. After that, Trump once again pointed to Zelensky’s low ratings and called him a dictator for his refusal to hold elections.

*

Vladimir Zelensky

© AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka