19.58 - venerdì 13 settembre 2024

Zelensky says Biden responsible for his ‘peace plan’. The Ukrainian president said that he was unable to fully disclose his initiative because he had given his word to the American president

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky argues that the fulfillment of all points of his plan to end the conflict fully depends on US leader Joe Biden.

“There are few points. And each point will depend on Biden’s decision,” Zelensky told the media at the so-called Yalta European Strategy conference in Kiev. He added that he was unable to fully disclose his initiative because he had given his word to the American president. Zelensky said that his meeting with Biden, where he would present the plan, would take place later this month.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he had some kind of plan for ending the conflict. Kiev has repeatedly rejected peace initiatives and mediation by third countries, saying it would press exclusively for the so-called Zelensky formula. Recently, the Ukrainian leader, in an interview with the Brazilian Internet portal Metropoles, sharply criticized and called destructive Brazil and China’s plan for resolving the conflict. He also claimed that he knew nothing about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s “peace plan.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked Zelensky was not in the position to criticize the peace plans of China and Brazil, because the West was deciding everything for Kiev.