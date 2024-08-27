TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS CONFIDENTIAL DISCUSSIONS OF STRIKE PLANS WITH KIEV»

09.20 - martedì 27 agosto 2024

White House confirms confidential discussions of strike plans with Kiev. National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, that U.S. re going to keep them private.

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The US administration confirmed that talks with Ukraine on prospects of increasing the depth of strikes by US-made weapons against the Russian territory continue and these discussions will not be made public, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at an online briefing.

“This is not a new desire by President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky by any stretch. He’s made his concerns known to us privately, and he certainly has made his concerns known to everybody publicly, and we understand why he’s doing that; his country’s under attack. But as I’ve said many, many times, we’ll keep the conversations with the Ukrainians going, but we’re going to keep them private and I have no changes to our policies with respect to US weapons to speak to today or no guidelines [on this issue] to talk to,” Kirby said.

