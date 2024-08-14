08.32 - mercoledì 14 agosto 2024

White House claims Kiev did not inform it beforehand about plans to attack Russia’s Kursk. Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States was not assisting Kiev in that regard.

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has allegedly failed to inform the US administration before attacking Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has told reporters.

When asked whether Kiev warned Washington prior to the attack and whether the United States was assisting Kiev in that regard, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

“No, we had nothing to do with this. This is something for the Ukrainians to speak to their military operations. Our policy has not changed on this,” she added. “What we are going continue to do, as we have been for the past two-plus years, is to continue to provide Ukraine with the assistance that they need,” Jean-Pierre added.

Maj. Gen. Apty Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and the commander of the Akhmat commando forces, said Ukraine’s incursion near Kursk was developed under the guidance of US generals. Many foreign mercenaries were involved, he added.

Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder said Ukraine allegedly had not warned the US in advance about its plans.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 others, including 10 children, the latest data show. Hospitals have admitted 69 people. Of them, 17 are in serious condition.

More than 120,000 people left the Kursk Region areas close to the Ukrainian border, or were evacuated. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk Region.

*