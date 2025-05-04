TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * WASHINGTON POST: «STATI UNITI- UCRAINA, BARRIERE LOGISTICHE ED ECONOMICHE COMPLICHERANNO L’ACCORDO MINERARIO»

09.09 - domenica 4 maggio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

L’attuazione dell’accordo minerario tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina è irta di gravi difficoltà — WP

WASHINGTON, 4 maggio. /TASS/. Barriere logistiche ed economiche complicheranno l’attuazione dell’accordo minerario tra Stati Uniti e Ucraina, ha scritto sabato il Washington Post sulla base di conversazioni con esperti americani.

Come osserva il quotidiano, è improbabile che questo accordo produca benefici in tempi rapidi: le spedizioni effettive di titanio, grafite e litio sono ancora lontane, mentre le prospettive per l’industria petrolifera e del gas sono limitate.

“Ci sono molti fattori che renderebbero caute le aziende statunitensi quando si tratta di petrolio e gas in Ucraina. Non sono convinto che le aziende più grandi, che offrono opportunità in tutto il mondo, considereranno questo un luogo competitivo in cui investire. Forse alcune aziende più piccole e indipendenti potrebbero essere disposte a correre il rischio”, ha affermato Ben Cahill, esperto di energia presso l’Università del Texas ad Austin.

“Facciamo fatica a raccogliere fondi per l’esplorazione mineraria in paesi come Stati Uniti, Canada e Australia. Pensate a quanto sarà più difficile raccogliere fondi per queste attività in fase iniziale in Ucraina”, ha dichiarato al quotidiano Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes, ex vicedirettore per le batterie e i materiali critici del Dipartimento dell’Energia durante l’amministrazione Biden.

La notizia della firma dell’accordo sui minerali con gli Stati Uniti è arrivata la mattina del 1° maggio. Secondo il Primo Vice Primo Ministro e Ministro dell’Economia ucraino Yuliya Svyrydenko, Kiev contribuirà con il 50% di tutti i ricavi derivanti dalle nuove royalty per l’estrazione mineraria e dalle nuove licenze minerarie su siti di nuova designazione al fondo di investimento bilaterale attualmente in fase di istituzione. Stati Uniti e Ucraina avranno pari diritti di voto nella governance del fondo. L’accordo non impone alcun obbligo di debito diretto a Kiev nei confronti di Washington. Non contiene nemmeno alcuna garanzia di sicurezza da parte di Washington. Per i primi dieci anni di attività del fondo, non saranno distribuiti dividendi; tutti i suoi redditi saranno invece reinvestiti in Ucraina. Gli investimenti saranno destinati all’esplorazione e alla lavorazione delle risorse minerarie, nonché allo sviluppo delle infrastrutture.

Implementation of US-Ukraine minerals deal fraught with serious difficulties — WP

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. Logistical and economic barriers will complicate the implementation of the US-Ukraine deal on minerals, The Washington Post wrote on Saturday based on conversations with American experts.

As the newspaper notes, this agreement is unlikely to yield benefits quickly – actual shipments of titanium, graphite and lithium lie on a distant horizon, while the prospects for the oil and gas industry are limited.

“There are a lot of factors that would make U.S. companies cautious when it comes to oil and gas in Ukraine. I’m not convinced that larger companies that have opportunities around the world will see this as a competitive place to invest. Perhaps some smaller, independent companies may be willing to take the risk,” said Ben Cahill, an energy scholar at the University of Texas at Austin

“We struggle to raise money for mineral exploration in places like the United States, Canada and Australia. Think how much harder it will be to raise money for these earlier-stage activities in Ukraine,” Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes, former deputy director for batteries and critical materials at the Energy Department during the Biden administration, told the newspaper.

Reports about the signing of the minerals deal with the United States came early on May 1. According to Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko, Kiev would contribute 50% of all revenues from the newly introduced mineral extraction royalty and new mining licenses on newly designated sites to the bilateral investment fund currently being established. The United States and Ukraine will have equal voting rights in the fund’s governance. The agreement does not impose any direct debt obligations on Kiev to Washington. It does not contain any security guarantees from Washington either. For the first ten years of the fund’s operation, no dividends will be distributed; instead, all of its income will be reinvested in Ukraine. Investments will be directed toward the exploration and processing of mineral resources, as well as the development of infrastructure.