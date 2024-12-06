TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * VIKTOR ORBAN : «RUSSIA BECOMES STRONGER IN UKRAINE CONFLICT, WHILE KIEV WEAKENS»

10.37 - venerdì 6 dicembre 2024

Russia becomes stronger in Ukraine conflict, while Kiev weakens — Hungarian PM. According to Viktor Orban, “it will be a tough and lengthy set of negotiations, but for now, the focus should be on achieving a ceasefire” in Ukraine.

BUDAPEST, December 6. /TASS/. Russia has strengthened during the Ukrainian conflict, while Kiev, on the other hand, has weakened, as Europe lacks the funds to support it, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on the morning program of Kossuth Radio.

“Russia has strengthened, while Ukraine has weakened. It turns out that Europe is also very weak; we have no money for the war,” the prime minister said. He expressed hope that the conflict in Ukraine would eventually come to an end. Orban believes that once the crisis is over, it will be necessary to discuss the creation of a renewed security system in Europe. “When this war is over, one way or another, we will have to settle the European security environment,” the prime minister added.

According to him, “it will be a tough and lengthy set of negotiations, but for now, the focus should be on achieving a ceasefire” in Ukraine.

