TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «US VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS FORMALLY ACCEPTS DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION»

10.33 - venerdì 23 agosto 2024

US Vice President Harris formally accepts Democratic presidential nomination. “I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” Kamala Harris noted.

CHICAGO /Illinois/, August 23. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president, capping the four-day party convention in Chicago, Illinois.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans,” she said. “You can always trust me to put country above party and self.”

“To hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power. I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical, and has common sense. And always fights for the American people. This has been my life’s work,” Harris added.

 

US Vice President Kamala Harris

© AP Photo/Paul Sancya

