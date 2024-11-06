TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «US REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE DONALD TRUMP HAS TAKEN THE LEAD IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE, OUTPACING DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS IN KEY SWING STATES»

09.13 - mercoledì 6 novembre 2024

FACTBOX: Donald Trump leads in US election.Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox.

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. US Republican candidate Donald Trump has taken the lead in the presidential race, outpacing Democrat Kamala Harris in key swing states.

TASS has compiled preliminary assessments from major US media outlets as of this hour.

Strong lead

– According to CNN, at this hour, Trump can count on the support of 230 electors out of the 270 needed to win. Preliminary data indicates his rival has 182 votes.

– NBC News presents a slightly more favorable view for the Democrats but still favors Trump, with a score of 230 to 189.

– Fox News, traditionally aligned with Republicans, estimates that Trump can count on 248 electors at this hour, while Kamala Harris has 216.

– The New York Times gives Trump a 90% chance of winning, predicting he will finish with 298 electoral votes, compared to 240 for his opponent.

– The Associated Press projects that the Republican candidate will secure 4.2 million more popular votes, with over 61.8 million for Trump versus 57.6 million for the Democrat.

Results in swing states

– Fox News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Axios credit Trump with victories in six of the seven swing states: Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. In Nevada, ballot processing data is still unavailable.

– The results in these swing states are expected to determine the outcome of the presidential election.

‘Traditional’ states

– Meanwhile, Trump is leading in states which traditionally favor Republicans, including Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Texas and Utah.

– Harris, according to media forecasts, is winning in the states of Washington, California, New York and Oregon.

Elections at other levels

– Republicans will win at least 50 seats in the Senate of the US Congress by the end of the elections, as estimated by Fox News.

– Candidates from the US Democratic Party are winning the gubernatorial elections in only three of the ten states where the counting is already underway, CNN forecasts.

Reaction of the candidates’ teams

– The team of US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is nervous about the results of the vote, ABC reported, citing sources.

– The optimism of Trump’s team is growing as the first results of the voting appear, CNN reported.

Predictions and bookmakers

– Polymarket estimates the probability of Trump winning the election at 96.8%.

– Meanwhile, Harris surpassed Trump in the results of voting on the island of Guam. The results in this region are not taken into account, but regularly coincide with the final outcome of the election, the New York Post recalls.

Voting process

Polling stations in most US states opened on November 5 at 7:00 a.m. East Coast time (12:00 p.m. GMT). Voting has been completed with the closing of polling stations in the state of Alaska at 6:00 a.m. GMT.

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci