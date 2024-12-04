TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «UKRAINE TO MAKE CONCESSIONS TO RUSSIA UNDER TRUMP’S PLAN — AGENCY»

09.56 - mercoledì 4 dicembre 2024

LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. Ukraine will be required to cede some of its land to Russia under a settlement plan that US President-elect Donald Trump may propose, Reuters reports, citing sources in his entourage.

However, according to the news agency, Ukraine’s NATO membership will be suspended, but not ruled out, which is what the Russian leadership wants.

According to Reuters, the US president-elect has yet to establish a working group to develop a peace plan for Ukraine.

Trump’s proposals also suggest supplying Ukraine with more weapons unless Russia accepts an agreement based on the above-mentioned conditions. Trump’s advisers acknowledge that achieving a solution will depend on direct contact between the US leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Vladimir Zelensky.

The Russian authorities have repeatedly emphasized that flooding Ukraine with weapons will neither reduce Moscow’s resolve nor change the course of its special military operation. Moreover, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that there is currently no basis for Russia-Ukraine talks.

