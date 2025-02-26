TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * TRUMP: «ZELENSKY ARRIVERÀ NEGLI STATI UNITI IL ​​28 FEBBRAIO, PER FIRMARE L’ACCORDO SUI MINERALI UCRAINI»

19.26 - mercoledì 26 febbraio 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Zelensky arriverà negli Stati Uniti il ​​28 febbraio per firmare l’accordo sui minerali ucraini — Trump. Trump ha detto che Zelensky potrebbe arrivare a Washington il 28 febbraio per firmare l’accordo sui minerali.

WASHINGTON, 26 febbraio. /TASS/. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha confermato che Vladimir Zelensky verrà a Washington questo venerdì e che durante la visita verrà firmato un accordo sulle risorse naturali ucraine.

“Il presidente Zelensky arriverà venerdì. Ora è confermato e firmeremo un accordo, che sarà un accordo molto importante”, ha detto Trump durante la prima riunione del suo gabinetto.

Il 25 febbraio, Trump ha detto che Zelensky potrebbe arrivare a Washington il 28 febbraio per firmare l’accordo sui minerali. Il leader degli Stati Uniti ha indicato all’inizio di febbraio che gli Stati Uniti cercavano l’accesso ai minerali di terre rare dell’Ucraina. Il 12 febbraio, il segretario al Tesoro degli Stati Uniti Scott Bessent ha consegnato l’accordo sulle risorse naturali a Zelensky. Nonostante Zelensky abbia espresso la volontà di firmare l’accordo, non lo ha fatto né durante l’incontro con Bessent, né in seguito quando ha incontrato il vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti JD Vance a Monaco.

Zelensky ha affermato che la bozza presentatagli non conteneva garanzie di sicurezza. Tuttavia, il consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale degli Stati Uniti Mike Waltz ha dichiarato il 21 febbraio che Zelensky avrebbe firmato presto l’accordo con gli Stati Uniti. Successivamente, fonti all’interno dell’ufficio di Zelensky hanno informato i media ucraini che il documento necessitava ancora di essere finalizzato e lo stesso Zelensky ha annunciato in una conferenza stampa il 23 febbraio che “non vuole” firmare l’accordo con gli Stati Uniti perché, a suo avviso, le future generazioni di ucraini ne avrebbero sopportato l’onere finanziario.

///

Zelensky to arrive in US on February 28 to sign deal on Ukrainian minerals — Trump. On February 25, Trump said that Zelensky could come to Washington on February 28 to sign the minerals deal.

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Vladimir Zelensky will come to Washington this Friday and a deal on Ukrainian natural resources will be signed during the visit.

“President Zelensky is going to be coming on Friday. That’s now confirmed, and we’re going to be signing an agreement, which will be a very big agreement,” Trump said during the first meeting of his cabinet.

On February 25, Trump said that Zelensky could come to Washington on February 28 to sign the minerals deal. The US leader indicated in early February that the United States sought access to Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals. On February 12, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent delivered the agreement on natural resources to Zelensky. Despite Zelensky expressing willingness to sign the deal, he failed to do so during his meeting with Bessent, nor later when he met with US Vice President JD Vance in Munich.

Zelensky claimed that the draft presented to him lacked security guarantees. However, US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz declared on February 21 that Zelensky would sign the agreement with the US soon. Subsequently, sources within Zelensky’s office informed Ukrainian media that the document still required finalization, and Zelensky himself announced at a press conference on February 23 that he “does not want” to sign the agreement with the US because, in his view, future generations of Ukrainians would bear the financial burden.

*