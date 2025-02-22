TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * TRUMP: «PUTIN DEVE INCONTRARE ZELENSKY, PER DISCUTERE DELLA RISOLUZIONE DEL CONFLITTO UCRAINO»

08.44 - sabato 22 febbraio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Trump pensa che Putin e Zelensky dovrebbero incontrarsi per un accordo in Ucraina. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti ha ribadito di essere favorevole alla risoluzione della crisi ucraina per ragioni umanitarie, tra le altre.

WASHINGTON, 22 febbraio. /TASS/. Il presidente russo Vladimir Putin deve incontrare Vladimir Zelensky per discutere della risoluzione del conflitto ucraino, ha affermato il leader statunitense Donald Trump.

“Il presidente [russo] [Vladimir] Putin e [Vladimir] Zelensky dovranno incontrarsi”, ha detto Trump ai giornalisti alla Casa Bianca mentre firmava una serie di nuovi ordini esecutivi.

Ha ribadito di essere favorevole alla risoluzione della crisi ucraina per ragioni umanitarie, tra le altre. “Ecco perché voglio vedere un cessate il fuoco e voglio concludere l’accordo”, ha sottolineato il capo di stato statunitense.

Il giorno prima, in un’intervista con Fox News, ha affermato che nonostante le sue critiche a Zelensky, era aperto a ulteriori contatti con lui. Il presidente statunitense ha promesso di rispondere se Zelensky lo avesse chiamato. Allo stesso tempo, Trump ha fatto notare che Zelensky stava ostacolando l’accordo in Ucraina.

///

Trump thinks Putin, Zelensky should meet for settlement in Ukraine

US President reiterated that he favors resolving the Ukrainian crisis for humanitarian reasons, among others WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to meet with Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, US leader Donald Trump said.

“[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Vladimir] Zelensky are going to have to get together,” Trump told reporters at the White House while signing a number of his new executive orders.

He reiterated that he favors resolving the Ukrainian crisis for humanitarian reasons, among others. “That’s why I want to see a ceasefire and I want to get the deal done,” the US head of state emphasized.

The day before, in an interview with Fox News, he said that despite his criticism of Zelensky, he was open to further contacts with him. The US president promised to respond if Zelensky called him. At the same time, Trump noted that Zelensky was obstructing the settlement in Ukraine.

*