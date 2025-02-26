TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * TRUMP: «L’EUROPA SARÀ RESPONSABILE DELL’ASSISTENZA ALL’UCRAINA IN FUTURO»

08.34 - mercoledì 26 febbraio 2025

L’Europa sarà responsabile dell’assistenza all’Ucraina in futuro — Trump. “Abbiamo avuto ottimi colloqui con la Russia, abbiamo avuto ottimi colloqui con l’Ucraina”, ha aggiunto.

WASHINGTON, 26 febbraio. /TASS/. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato in una conversazione con i giornalisti nello Studio Ovale, come citato dal gruppo stampa della Casa Bianca, che i paesi europei avranno la responsabilità primaria di assistere l’Ucraina, mentre gli Stati Uniti al momento non stanno inviando nulla a Kiev.

A Trump è stato chiesto se avrebbe sostenuto l’Ucraina in futuro. “Penso che l’Europa sarà in gran parte responsabile di ciò. <…> Non stiamo fornendo nulla, sapete. Riguarda anche l’Europa”, ha osservato il presidente.

“Abbiamo avuto ottimi colloqui con la Russia, abbiamo avuto ottimi colloqui con l’Ucraina”, ha aggiunto.

Europe to be responsible for aiding Ukraine in future — Trump. “We had very good talks with Russia, we had very good talks with Ukraine,” he added.

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated in a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, as quoted by the White House press pool, that European countries will bear the primary responsibility for assisting Ukraine, while the United States is not currently sending anything to Kiev.

Trump was asked if he would support Ukraine in the future. “I think Europe will largely be responsible for that. <…> We’re not providing anything, you know. It’s about Europe too,” the president noted.

“We had very good talks with Russia, we had very good talks with Ukraine,” he added.

