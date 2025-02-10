TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «TRUMP, “GLI USA SI SONO IMPEGNATI AD ACQUISTARE E RICOSTRUIRE LA STRISCIA DI GAZA“»

11.59 - lunedì 10 febbraio 2025

Trump afferma che gli Stati Uniti si sono impegnati ad acquistare e ricostruire la Striscia di Gaza. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti ha paragonato l’enclave a un “sito di demolizione”, osservando che i suoi residenti non hanno un posto dove tornare.

WASHINGTON, 10 febbraio. /TASS/. Gli Stati Uniti possono acquistare la Striscia di Gaza, stabilirne il controllo e poi ricostruirla con l’aiuto dei paesi arabi, ha detto il presidente Donald Trump ai giornalisti a bordo del suo aereo.

“Sono impegnato ad acquistare e possedere Gaza. Per quanto riguarda la ricostruzione, potremmo darla ad altri stati in Medio Oriente per costruirne delle sezioni. Altre persone potrebbero farlo sotto i nostri auspici”, ha affermato Trump, citato dall’Associated Press.

Il presidente ha sottolineato che gli Stati Uniti sono “impegnati a possederla, prenderla” e ad assicurarsi che il movimento radicale di Hamas “non torni indietro”. Trump ha paragonato l’enclave a un “sito di demolizione”, osservando che i suoi residenti non hanno un posto dove tornare. Il leader degli Stati Uniti sta promuovendo l’idea di trasferire forzatamente centinaia di migliaia di palestinesi da Gaza. Secondo lui, i paesi arabi li accetteranno e li ospiteranno dopo i negoziati con gli Stati Uniti. Trump è convinto che i palestinesi lascerebbero Gaza se avessero una scelta.

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti ha dichiarato il 4 febbraio in una conferenza stampa congiunta con il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu dopo i colloqui alla Casa Bianca che Washington stava considerando la proprietà a lungo termine della Striscia di Gaza per svilupparla per il bene della pace in Medio Oriente. Il leader degli Stati Uniti ha sostenuto il trasferimento dei palestinesi dall’enclave ad altri paesi della regione, che ha detto potrebbero “pagarne il prezzo”. Trump ha sottolineato che gli Stati Uniti sono pronti a inviare truppe a Gaza se lo riterranno necessario. I paesi arabi, l’Iran e diversi stati occidentali si sono opposti. Il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha affermato di non pensare che le proposte degli Stati Uniti sul futuro di Gaza valessero la pena di essere prese in considerazione.

Trump says US committed to buying, rebuilding Gaza Strip. The US President compared the enclave to a “demolition site,” noting that its residents have nowhere to return to.

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. The United States can buy the Gaza Strip, establish control over it, and then rebuild it with the help of Arab countries, President Donald Trump told reporters aboard his plane.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices,” the Associated Press quoted Trump as saying.

The president emphasized that the US is “committed to owning it, taking it” and making sure that the radical Hamas movement “doesn’t move back.” Trump compared the enclave to a “demolition site,” noting that its residents have nowhere to return to. The US leader is promoting the idea of forcibly relocating hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza. In his opinion, Arab countries will accept and host them after negotiations with the US. Trump is convinced that the Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice.

The US president said on February 4 at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after talks at the White House that Washington was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip to develop it for the sake of peace in the Middle East. The US leader advocated the transfer of Palestinians from the enclave to other countries in the region, which he said could “pay the price.” Trump pointed out that the US is ready to send troops to Gaza if it deems it necessary. Arab countries, Iran and a number of Western states have opposed this. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he did not think the US proposals on Gaza’s future were worth considering.