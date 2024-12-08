Popular tags: featured 20
TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «TRUMP ANNOUNCES UKRAINE’S READINESS FOR TALKS WITH RUSSIA»

12.04 - domenica 8 dicembre 2024

Trump announces Ukraine’s readiness for talks with Russia. “If it [conflict] keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse,” Trump noted.

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Ukraine would like to conclude an agreement on settlement of the conflict with Russia and urged an immediate ceasefire and the beginning of peace negotiations, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

“Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal [with Russia] and stop the madness. <…> There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin,” he said, adding that “China can help” in the negotiations process.

“If it [conflict] keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse,” Trump noted.

 

US President-elect Donald Trump

© Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

