TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «TELEPHONE TALKS BETWEEN PUTIN AND TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN ON BILATERAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC COOPERATION»

17.57 - domenica 24 novembre 2024

LINK

Putin, Turkish president hold phone talks — Kremlin. The leaders also discussed some international issues.. MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone and discussed ways to improve efficiency of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Following up on the conversation in Kazan on October 23, they substantively discussed pressing issues of the bilateral agenda with a focus on improving the effectiveness of trade and economic cooperation. With respect to this, relative agencies will engage in communication,” the statement said.

The leaders also discussed some international issues. Putin and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23. At that time, they discussed prospects for the development of trade and economic ties, as well as a project to create an international gas hub in Turkey.

*