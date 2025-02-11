TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * STRISCIA DI GAZA: NETANYAHU, «ISRAELE RIPRENDERÀ LE OSTILITÀ A GAZA SE HAMAS NON RILASCERÀ GLI OSTAGGI ENTRO IL 15 FEBBRAIO»

18.56 - martedì 11 febbraio 2025

Israel to resume Gaza hostilities if Hamas fails to release hostages by February 15 — PM. Benjamin Netanyahu did not specify the number of hostages Israel demands be released. TEL AVIV, February 11. /TASS/. The Israeli army will resume hostilities in the Gaza Strip if the radical Palestinian movement Hamas does not release Israeli hostages by noon on February 15, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after a four-hour war cabinet meeting.

“I have made a decision, and the cabinet has unanimously approved it: if Hamas does not return our hostages by noon on Saturday, the ceasefire will be cancelled and the Israel Defense Forces will resume intensive combat operations until the final defeat of Hamas,” the Prime Minister’s Office quoted Netanyahu as saying. At the same time, he did not specify the number of hostages Israel demands be released by Saturday.

© AP Photo/ Abdel Kareem Hana