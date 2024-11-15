TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * SOURCE IN GERMAN CABINET: «SCHOLZ, PUTIN AGREE TO MAINTAIN CONTACT»

16.43 - venerdì 15 novembre 2024

Scholz, Putin agree to maintain contact — source in German cabinet. It is reported that Scholz expressed concern over reports about the alleged deployment of North Korean servicemen to Russia.

BERLIN, November 15. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to remain in contact in the future after their telephone conversation on Friday, a source in the German government circles told TASS.

“The chancellor and the Russian president agreed to stay in contact from now on. The German government will ensure that allies and partners, as well as the EU and NATO leadership are informed,” the source said. In addition to the information released by the German government’s press service after the conversation, the source said that Scholz expressed concern over reports about the alleged deployment of North Korean servicemen to Russia. According to him, this could allegedly lead to “a significant escalation and expansion of the conflict.”

*

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

© Steffen Kugler/ Bundesregierung/ dpa-Pool/ dpa via Getty Images